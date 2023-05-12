News you can trust since 1877
Revealed: Every League One club’s average away attendances and how Portsmouth’s loyal support compares to Bolton, Barnsley, Charlton & Co: in pictures

Pompey fans have shown their continuous support travelling the length and breadth of the country this season.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 12th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

And even when there was nothing to play for against Derby, 3,120 of the Fratton faithful made the journey from the south coast to cheer on John Mousinho’s men.

It must be also worth noting the Blues made a number of their away journeys in midweek, which included visits to Barnsley, Accrington and Fleetwood.

After a campaign of gruelling trips across England, how does Pompey’s support compare?

How Pompey's average away attendances this season compares to League One rivals.
How Pompey's average away attendances this season compares to League One rivals.
@_The72 on Twitter have compiled a list of average away figures from clubs across League One this season.

Here’s where the Blues rank.

Average away attendance: 177.Average away attendance: 177.
Average away attendance: 196.Average away attendance: 196.
Average away attendance: 285.Average away attendance: 285.
Average away attendance: 319.Average away attendance: 319.
Average away attendance: 319.Average away attendance: 319.
Average away attendance: 334.Average away attendance: 334.
Average away attendance: 512.Average away attendance: 512.
Average away attendance: 575.Average away attendance: 575.
Average away attendance: 618.Average away attendance: 618.
Average away attendance: 732.Average away attendance: 732.
Average away attendance: 739.Average away attendance: 739.
Average away attendance: 775.Average away attendance: 775.
Average away attendance: 918.Average away attendance: 918.
Average away attendance: 922.Average away attendance: 922.
Average away attendance: 955.Average away attendance: 955.
Average away attendance: 975.Average away attendance: 975.
Average away attendance: 1,025.Average away attendance: 1,025.
Average away attendance: 1,205.Average away attendance: 1,205.
Average away attendance: 1,555.Average away attendance: 1,555.
Average away attendance: 1,594.Average away attendance: 1,594.
Average away attendance: 1,630Average away attendance: 1,630
Average away attendance: 2,206.Average away attendance: 2,206.
Average away attendance: 2,381.Average away attendance: 2,381.
Average away attendance: 2,446.Average away attendance: 2,446.
