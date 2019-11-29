Have your say

Pompey are aiming to take their total earnings from this season’s FA Cup to £165,000 on Saturday.

The Blues welcome Altrincham Town to Fratton Park in the second round of the competition.

While Kenny Jackett’s side won’t be underestimating their opponents, it’d be a major giant killing should the National League North side advance into the coveted third round.

The Manchester-based side sit 66 places below Pompey in the pyramid.

The Blues have already banked £110,000 from the Cup. They received a £36,000 windfall for the 2-1 victory at Harrogate Town earlier this month, along with a £75,000 broadcast fee from the game being aired on BT Sport.

Should Jackett’s troops prevail into the next stage, an additional £54,000 in prize money will be added to the PO4 coffers.

Pompey celebrate Andre Green's late goal in last season's FA Cup second-round win over Rochdale. Picture: Joe Pepler

That’ll be a welcome boost for the Pompey boss as the January transfer window approaches.

Then that would mean the Blues are in the hat for the third round, meaning there’d be the chance of drawing a big Premier League side.

Of course, Pompey could have accrued even more cash had they took up the option for the game to be broadcast by a overseas TV company.

However, the offer was turned down as the club were keen to ensure a Saturday afternoon fixture for the Fratton faithful

Last season, Jackett’s men defeated Rochdale 1-0 in the second stage of the Cup, with Andre Green netting a late winner.