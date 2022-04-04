REVEALED: Portsmouth boss' scouting missions - taking in Notts County target along with Bristol Rovers, Bradford City, Northampton Town and England's top emerging talent

Notts County's Kyle Wootton.

The Blues boss has made the most of not having a game for two-and-a-half weeks to get to a string of games, as he prepares for a busy summer of transfer business.

The News reported last week Cowley took in Northampton’s recent game with Hartlepool, with the Cobblers having a number of promising players in their ranks.

Full-back Ali Koiki, central defender Fraser Horsfall and keeper Liam Roberts are among the League Two promotion chaser’s best assets.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley also watched Bristol Rovers beat Bradford 2-1 on Saturday, with England under-20’s clash with Germany at Colchester on his recent schedule.

The 43-year also watched Notts County beat Boreham Wood last month, with striking target Kyle Wootton on display.

Cowley said: ‘It’s for us to watch football, we always enjoy going to watch football in divisions which are not your own.

‘We’ve watched loads and loads in League One, we’ve got a really good handle on that.

‘But it’s an opportunity for us to watch League Two games.

‘It was an interesting game and a good win for Northampton at an important time.

‘The left-back (Koiki) was injured. He’s an athletic, powerful boy - but we’ve obviously got Denver (Hume), young Liam Vincent and Connor Ogilvie who can play that position.

‘It’s probably not an area we’re looking to add to.

‘For us, there’s a number of out-of-contract players we need to be aware of.

‘There’s some good, young players we’d really like.’

Pompey have a stated transfer policy moving forward of signing players from a lower level who they can develop and have a resale value.

That’s compared to looking to players from the Championship, which has often been a route travelled in recent seasons.

Cowley knows to do so at Pompey will have to target players who are under contract.

He added: ‘A lot of the good, young players who are good enough to play for Portsmouth are ultimately in contract.

‘If they are not in contract, they will have compensation around them.

‘It’s our job to be aware of them, if they affordable to us is another question.

‘We also certainly have to be aware of the out-of-contract players because we have a lot of work to do in the summer.

‘If they are above 24 and they are out of contract they will become free agents.

‘But we’re also realistic to know there aren’t too many free agents in the lower leagues who are ready to come to Portsmouth and achieve what we want to achieve as a club.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron