Blues boss Danny Cowley has revealed the 21-year-old’s pals within the Fratton Park changing room have all agreed to pay for a trip away for the winger so that he can come to terms with his latest setback.

Reid suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in training last week.

It’s the second season in the row that the former Manchester United and Birmingham youngster has been dealt this particular injury, which ensures another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The entire Pompey set-up have rallied round the popular player ever since, with messages of support also coming in from elsewhere in the game – including Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga.

Now the Blues intend to step up those efforts before Reid has surgery on his knee.

Cowley told The News: 'All the boys are rallying around Jayden.

‘This shows the group, really – out of our fines pot they’re going to take some money out and send him on holiday for a few days just so that he can get away from it all.

Danny Cowley with Jayden Reid during pre-season Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

‘Marlon (Pack) and Raggs (Sean Raggett) came to me, so they’re keen to do that.’

Reid is yet to feature for Pompey in a competitive game following his successful trial in the summer of 2021.

He was closing in on that feat having made giant strides to recover from a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season.

Now, as he embarks on another long journey to get back to fitness, Cowley said Reid at his utmost sympathy.

‘When we heard the news it broke our heart,’ said the Pompey boss.

‘Jay has worked so hard, he was in such a good place.

‘He’s a really good kid who’s worked really hard.

‘From the team’s point of view, he’s something we haven’t got.

‘He’s got pace, power and athleticism that we were looking forward to adding to the group.