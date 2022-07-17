And it’s a key condition which Blues boss Danny Cowley admitted he sought once it emerged the Tractor Boys were serious about their interest in Marcus Harness.

The Blues have been burnt in the past by such measures, with Millwall exercising their right to bring Ben Thompson back to the Den halfway through his Fratton Park stay during the 2018-19 season still fresh in the memory.

It was a concern when Pompey first approached the Tractor Boys about Pigott’s availability last month.

Cowley feared if the 28-year-old striker rediscovered his goalscoring touch in front of goal, it would prompt a recall.

Likewise, if the Blues were to pose a serious promotion threat with the former AFC Wimbledon man leading the line, then Kieron McKenna could have the power to undermine those attempts.

It proved a sticking point in negotiations.

But Cowley admitted the Portman Road side’s determination to sign Harness for an undisclosed fee ensured he got his way on the matter.

On-loan Pompey striker Joe Pigott Picture: Jason Brown

When asked about the possibility of an early Pigott recall by The News, the manager answered: ‘So this is one of the benefits, really.

‘When we first enquired about Joe, maybe a month ago, there would obviously have been a recall.

‘This was a concern for me – because, obviously, if he did well, Ipswich would bring him back and if the team did well, Ipswich would call him back as well and we wouldn’t have too much control.

‘But because of the Marcus Harness situation, it obviously gave us a bit more influence to get that done without a call back, so I think that’s a positive’.

With Pigott, who made his debut in Saturday’s friendly win at Gillingham on Saturday, signing a season-long deal, it means the Blues have no concerns about losing him in January.

However, he still won’t be able to line up against his parent club this season.