Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey could look to make as many as 12 new signings this summer.

And The News understands virtually every position of John Mousinho’s squad will likely become a focus for improvement, as preparations for the Championship accelerate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s promising to be another busy period of recruitment when the transfer window opens for business on June 14.

Mousinho himself has admitted a ‘big turnover’ lies in wait, as the Blues return to the second tier after a 12-year absence.

The context to that is Pompey currently have 18 players contracted, following the announcement of their retained list at the start of the month.

Attacking areas look set to be a major area of focus after Abu Kamara returned to Norwich, with as many as three new wingers sought. That would put a major question mark over the futures of Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte, after difficult maiden campaigns a Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creativity in the number 10 position is wanted, but strikers are a low priority with Kusini Yengi, Colby Bishop and Christian Saydee all contracted and impressing this season. Defining Saydee as a deeper operator could change that picture, but the department is not believed to be a concern at present.

Pompey have not taken up Joe Morrell’s option, but remain in talks with the Wales international. Morrell leaving would mean two new midfielders being seen as the requirement. That would be in addition to Marlon Pack remaining, with Ben Stevenson a peripheral figure this term.

The Blues will want two right-backs if Zak Swanson doesn’t stay after Joe Rafferty’s release, while a development loan for Ryley Towler would open the door to landing another central defender.

Mousinho has indicated players will be assessed in pre-season, but an injection of pace at left-back may well be chased while there’s hopes Connor Ogilvie will sign a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With another back-up keeper needed after Matt Macey and Ryan Schofield were both released, the aim will be for all areas to be strengthened by the window’s close on August 30.