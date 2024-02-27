Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey title rivals Bolton have been handed a timely defensive boost.

Ian Evatt’s side, who sit six points behind the Blues in third with two games in hand, saw key defender Ricardo Santos sent off in the second half of their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Blackpool on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back was punished by referee Josh Smith in the 66th minute for a challenge on Seasiders forward Kyle Joseph - a foul that was deemed to have denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity. A two-match ban was the consequence. But that suspension has since been overturned after Bolton successfully appealed the on-the-pitch decision.

It means Santos, who made his first appearance for Bolton in nearly four weeks at Bloomfield following a calf injury, is available for Wanderers’ trip to Wigan tonight, where the visitors will be looking to cut Pompey’s lead at the top of League One to four points.

The Portuguese is a key figure in the Bolton defence and has made 31 appearances for the promotion-chasers this season. Last year, he was named in both the EFL and PFA League One teams of the year - underlying his reputation as one of the best defenders in the third tier.

However, that standing was severely undermined by Pompey striker Kusini Yengi in December, when the Aussie the gave the centre-back one of his toughest games during the Blues’ 2-0 victory over the Trotters at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker netted Pompey’s second goal that night and used his physicality to overcome his powerful opponent, reducing Santos to a rare second-best on the pitch. Afterwards, Yengi told The News: ‘It was a great battle, I think I got the upper hand. I love those challenges, playing against big players and good players. I enjoyed it.

‘I rate myself as a player, Santos is a good defender, but I think I did better. I’ve played against a lot of players similar to him, a strong guy who loves physical contact, but I held my own and when you play against players like that you have to be a bit smarter.’

Because of his recent international duties, Yengi has started just two Pompey league games since then. He marked his last start with a goal against Cambridge on February 13 - a notch that took his goal tally for the season to eight.