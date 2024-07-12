Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rich Hughes has pinpointed how many more signings Pompey require for the Championship.

The sporting director is presently overseeing recruitment with newcomer Brad Wall as the Blues seek to strengthen for the Championship.

So far five new faces have arrived at Fratton Park - and Hughes believes another 5-6 are still necessary.

They include a third-choice keeper, a centre-half, a right-back, improving the centre of midfield, and a number 10.

Rich Hughes believes Pompey need 5-6 new signings before transfer business is complete. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Hughes told The News: ‘We probably want around 5-6 new players across various positions.

‘We know exactly what that looks like and have a hierarchy in terms of who we want to bring in and the knock-on effects on other things, so it will probably be around that number.

‘We want to strengthen the central midfield, we’ll look to bring in another right-back, potentially another centre-back.

‘Then we’ll look to bring in a number 10 and a goalkeeper as well. That’s the structure we are going to work from.’

One of the positions Hughes is adamant Pompey are not seeking to strengthen is at left-back.

With Connor Ogilvie signing a new two-year contract this summer, it ensures he is once again fighting it out with Jack Sparkes for the position.

Hughes added: ’We are not looking for a left-back at this point.

‘We have Connor Shaughnessy and Jack Sparkes, who we really like, and obviously Tom McIntyre can play there. So we like the options we have at this point.

‘We are pleased with where we are.’