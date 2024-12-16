Rock bottom Southampton sack manager after Tottenham Hotspur thrashing

Southampton have sacked Russell Martin following their 5-0 home hammering by Tottenham.

Martin oversaw a Premier League return after winning the Championship play-off final over Leeds at Wembley last season.

However, rock bottom Southampton have earned just five points so far this term, putting them nine points adrift of safety.

Sunday's loss at St Mary's represented their 13th defeat in 16 league matches, while their goal return of 11 is the lowest in the Premier League.

Russell Martin has been sacked as Southampton manager following their 5-0 defeat to Spurs. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images | Getty Images

During the dismal display against Spurs, some fans unveiled banners calling for Martin’s dismissal - and later that evening they had their wish.

‘Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.

‘However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the Play-Off Final win in May.

‘Current Under-21s Manager Simon Rusk will take charge of the team on an interim basis until we announce a permanent replacement.

‘Behind the scenes, we are encouraged by the continued development of talent coming through our Academy. We are proud of the contributions our young players are making and are confident this will remain a source of strength and pride for everyone associated with the club.

‘We are also deeply grateful for the continued support and positivity shown by our fans. We are witnessing first-hand the significant gap between the Championship and the Premier League, but your understanding and passion, even when results have not been what we all want, continue to drive our long-term commitment to the club.’

Martin’s dismissal arrived on the same day as Gary O’Neil’s exit from Wolves in the aftermath of a 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich.

Wolves are second from bottom of the Premier League, although have four more points than Southampton.