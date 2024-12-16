Pompey are banking on their new scoring starlet firing them to an FA Youth Cup upset against Leeds.

Promising striker Tayo Singerr has been in highly impressive form for Sam Hudson’s under-18s this season, bagging 12 goals in 17 appearances.

It’s an eye-catching return from the 17-year-old first-year scholar, who has started just 11 of his outings so far, having begun the campaign on the bench.

His latest test will be Leeds, whose Category 1 Academy tonight visit Fratton Park (7pm) in the FA Youth Cup third round.

Pompey's Academy side host Leeds in the FA Youth Cup tonight. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

And Hudson is hoping Singerr can maintain his scoring streak and book the Blues a place in the following round, where a trip to AFC Fylde awaits the winner.

The Academy professional development phase lead coach told The News: ‘Tayo didn’t start the first few games of the season and has gradually worked his way into the starting line-up and taken his chance as well.

‘To have 12 goals already is a fantastic start. If you can get towards the 20 mark in your first year, having not started every game, that is really pleasing.

‘He is scoring different types of goals as well. There have been a couple of headed finishes from set-pieces and crosses, getting across his man because he’s not the tallest, but has a really good jump and is a powerful boy.

‘Tayo has produced a few one-v-ones, and some more traditional poacher finishes as well. He has shown a real variety in his scoring technique and has a fluid kicking action, so when he strikes the ball he really makes contact with it.

‘We are trying to add other things to his game, such as the hold-up and link-up play, like Colby Bishop. Colby is so good in the box at scoring goals, but also does so much for the team.

‘Tayo’s goalscoring has really impressed us this season, he’s shown he’s no one-trick pony, which is really important.’

Pompey will be without injured trio Jayden Keteku (ankle), Beau Mullins (knee) and Oscar Glover (foot), although Harry Clout is back following ankle ligament damage.

Defender Ciaran Martin, who is currently on loan at Moneyfields, is available, while highly-regarded under-16s Ashton Sizer and Fraser Thomas, who have signed scholarship terms early, will also be in the squad.

Hudson added: ‘I’ve watched Leeds’ last six games, so I roughly know what they are about and where their strengths and weaknesses are.

‘No team is unbeatable and we will take a leaf out of the first-team’s book in recent games and really press and get after them. We must defend with a real intensity and try to play in their half as long as we can, as often as we can.

‘Certainly from the first whistle we will look to be positive, have a real intent and be aggressive.’