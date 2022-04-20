But the Republic of Ireland international is adamant he will continue giving everything to whichever role Danny Cowley allocates him.

Undoubtedly, this term represents Curtis’ most disappointing on a personal level during four years at Fratton Park.

The attacker has scored eight times in 45 appearances this season, including an assist in the Bank Holiday 1-1 draw at Morecambe and the emotional Good Friday winner over Lincoln.

Nonetheless, his performances have noticeably dipped when compared to previous campaigns in which he occupied the left-wing to tremendous effect.

Certainly Curtis has been a casualty of the wing-back system, while in recent weeks served as a second striker or tucked in more centrally.

He told The News: ‘It has been a roller coaster of a year for me. I will be the first one to say that it hasn’t been the best season – and you have to think why is that.

‘We won't go into deep detail about that, I have loved every minute of every season I’ve been here, hopefully next year I’ll be back with 25 goal contributions.

Ronan Curtis has suffered a disappointing season for Pompey by his standards, despite scoring eight times.

‘But I have played a lot of positions this year, naturally not my favourite positions, and am trying to do a job for the team, the staff and the gaffer.

‘There’s been midfield, right eight, left eight, CDM, up front, left wing, right wing – the only place I haven’t played is defence.

‘I don’t mind where I play as long as I’m enjoying my football and doing well for the boys, you’ve got to get on with it.

‘Of course it has impacted my form, I think if I had played every game on the left then, no doubt about it, I would be up there with more goals and assists, 100 per cent.

‘Still, there’s no ifs, buts and maybes, this year hasn’t been good enough for myself and the team.

‘There are games coming up thick and fast and you have to adapt, we have a small squad, we have to change positions.’

Since arriving in May 2018, Curtis has amassed 187 appearances and 48 goals.

He has attracted glances from Championship clubs in the past, although, with a year remaining on his contract and a frustrating season, his market value will have dipped significantly.

In the meantime, Pompey have three remaining matches in a campaign petering out, having fallen away from the play-off chase.

Curtis added: ‘I want to play every game, but that’s not the way life is, other players need game time as well.

‘I just have to keep working hard in training, doing what I can.

‘Whether I come off the bench like I did on Good Friday and score, or set up goals like I did at Morecambe, I want to contribute.’

