An excited John Mousinho is ready to unleash Adil Aouchiche at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the head coach is convinced the talented Sunderland loanee can be accommodated alongside Callum Lang in Pompey’s starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho is adamant the attacker is now ready for his full Blues debut - and is willing to name Lang and Josh Murphy alongside him in a mouth-watering attacking trio.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Adil is a very, very technically gifted player who gets around the pitch really well and he can create. We are looking forward to trying to get him on the pitch at some point.

‘He is versatile and offers something we don’t necessarily have at the moment. I think he’s a really exciting player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Adil’s best position is probably as a 10. He came on there at Sheffield United and, to be fair to him, by the time he came on the game got really scrappy after they had scored.

‘Callum started as a 10, he is our top scorer, one of our best players this season, and Adil just adds that healthy competition.

Adil Aouchiche joined Pompey on loan until the end of the season. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

‘Callum can also play on the right, we have done that this season, that is actually his natural position, it’s where he has played the majority of his career, wide on the right. We feel he’s been pretty effective as a 10, so kept him there.

‘There’s definitely room for both in the side. One thing we haven’t necessarily had across the season is too much strength in depth. All of a sudden having options across the front line and the ability to change games is really important for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Aouchichie is ready to start. He’s started plenty of games for Sunderland, so is more than ready.’

Since arriving from Lorient for an undisclosed fee in September 2023, he has totalled 38 matches and two goals, with the majority of those outings coming from the bench.

He made his Pompey bow as a substitute for Matt Ritchie at Bramall Lane, with Mousinho admitting it wasn’t the ideal situation for the attacker to shine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘I thought Adil was fine, we were hoping he would come on at 1-1 and the game would open up.

‘However, as soon as Sheffield United scored, they closed the game off, went to a back five and killed the game effectively.

‘It wasn’t necessarily a match at that point for a 10 to come on and do a huge amount. If it had stayed at 1-1, I think that is when we would have seen the best of him.’