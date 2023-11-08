Portsmouth returned to winning ways on Tuesday night ahead of this weekend's League One return, here's your round-up from the division.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for John Mousinho's Portsmouth side against Leyton Orient in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday night.

A 2-1 win away from home marked a bounceback from last weekend's surprise defeat to Chesterfield and supporters will hope its back to unbeaten business again in League One against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Here's the latest League One news from around the division.

Peterborough United could have key star snatched away

Promotion-chasing Peterborough United could have the wind taken from their sails by Championship side Rotherham United in January.

Posh sit fourth in the League One table after a strong start to the season under Darren Ferguson and have benefited from the services of Peter Kioso, on loan from the Millers.

The 24-year-old full-back has cemented his starting role with the side and impressed so much he's even captained Peterborough United while on loan. The star has also picked up a goal and two assists in 17 matches.

His performances have seen supporters of the League One side call for a permanent deal but Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has admitted he may call back the star to play in the Championship. He told the Rotherham Advertiser that the club is ‘monitoring’ the player but a decision will not be made yet. He said: “PK is one we’re monitoring. I’ve been to watch him this season, the staff have been to watch him too. Trust me, League One is a totally different animal to the Championship.

“We’ll assess it. We’ll make a decision when it needs to be made. I can guarantee that in the next ten weeks a lot will change in our squad.”

Goal-shy Cambridge United see former marksman flourish

Goal-shy Cambridge United saw last season's League One talisman Sam Smith score his first goal for Reading in 2,061 days as the Royals drew with Bristol Rovers in Berkshire.

Smith was released from Cambridge at the end of last season despite scoring 14 goals for the side in all competitions last campaign, including a flurry of seven goals in the final nine league matches.

This year Mark Bonner's side are a little short of goals, with just 13 in 16 league games this season - only four sides in the division have netted fewer.

Sam Smith returned to Reading this summer (Image: Getty Images)

Smith's Reading goal came two years after he left the club in 2021, having re-signed for the financially-riddled side this summer. He said: "I've got mixed emotions. I’m delighted to get my first goal, but I am gutted that we did not get the three points.

"It is something to build on and hopefully we can take that into Saturday.

"I can’t really describe it to be honest. To get the set back I had at the start of the season was extremely difficult to process mentally.

"No one put more pressure on themselves than me, especially after getting released from the club and having to go away and play games to prove myself. To be given the opportunity to come back here is someone I grabbed with two hands and I just wanted to make a positive impact as soon as possible."

Temporary relief for financially struggling Reading

All eyes remain on the financial troubles of Reading in League One after consecutive point deductions saw the club drop down from the Championship and into the third division's relegation zone.

A takeover of the former Premier League side seems imminent with controversial former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley the frontrunner to complete a deal.

Current Reading owner Dai Yongge has failed to pay staff and HMRC bills in the past, leading to embargoes and point deductions, and there were worries he may struggle to cough up the cash last month. However, Reading Chronicle journalist James Earnshaw has confirmed that the controversial businessman has paid the latest round of bills in full.