Rumours rated: the players linked with Portsmouth in transfer window - and chances of them signing
Joe Ward
Pompey were linked with Derby’s versatile winger last month, as he finds playing time limited at Pride Park. The Blues are in the market for a winger but it’s not the 29-year-old, with Oxford United also touted with interest. When asked about the links with Ward, John Mousinho said: ‘No. Joe, as far as we’re concerned, isn’t available - and he wouldn’t be one for us.’
Rating: Not happening
Robbie Fraser
The Rangers defender was linked with Pompey a week ago with there talk of a £200,000 deal for the 21-year-old. The Blues aren’t in the market for a left-back this month, however, which is where Fraser operates and the Scotland under-21 international joined Livingston on loan until the end of the season a couple of days ago
Rating: Definitely not happening
Hayden Matthews
This is a fascinating one. Pompey’s interest in the new Australian international is well known with a bid made for the Sydney FC prospect in the summer window. That all unfolded too late in the day for deal to be concluded and the view is the Blues have to look to players ready to impact the Championship now at this juncture. If the Eisners found some extra space in the kitty this month a deal isn’t totally out of the question - or it could be looked at down the line.
Rating: Don’t totally write it off
Kion Etete
Pompey’s name has been mentioned with the former Spurs striker who linked with a move to PO4 in 2022 when Danny Cowley was boss at Fratton Park. Etete moved to Cardiff permanently last summer, but hasn’t featured for them this term after a hamstring issue. Charlton and Huddersfield have been mentioned but he’s not on Pompey’s radar, with the striking department not viewed as a priority this month
Rating: Non-starter
One which keeps resurfacing with Pompey mentioned as being interested in the Leeds striker along with the likes of QPR, Derby County, Plymouth Argyle, and Coventry City. As has been stated, however, John Mousinho isn’t looking for an out-and-out front man this month and went on the record in November to dismiss the links.
Rating: Not for Pompey
Rob Atkinson
Not a rumour but a cast-iron January arrival as Pompey moved to bring in the Bristol City man on loan for the rest of the season. A player John Mousinho is acquainted with from their time at Oxford and one which seemed to come together fairly quickly towards the end of last month, with the Blues surprised the central defender was available - but moving quickly once they knew he was.
Rating: Done deal
Harvey Knibbs
The Reading winger is one of the latest names to come up - and another option Danny Cowley was watching before he joined the Royals from Cambridge United. Has played in the attacking central midfield and winger positions Pompey are looking at, but The News understands Knibbs isn’t being considered, with Oxford and Derby also linked. The view is the 25-year-old isn’t necessarily ready to make the instant impact being sought.
Rating: Not at the moment
