Sacked after five days - Portsmouth title winner and ex-Hibernian, Derby, Leicester and Carlisle winger considering legal action following shock managerial exit
Kevin Harper is considering legal action after being controversially dismissed as Lochee United manager – after five days.
And a disgusted club sponsor has pulled his financial backing as a protest against the decision.
The Dundee-based SJFA Midlands League club last week appointed Harper to replace the long-serving George Shields.
It signified the former Pompey favourite’s first managerial role since leaving Albion Rovers in May 2020 following a two-year spell.
Most Popular
Since then Harper has been Hibs’ first-team scout, yet craved a return to management – which was handed to him by Lochee.
However, Lochee’s committee yesterday terminated the deal after insisting the appointment was made without their ‘ratification’.
Instead Steve Leahy is set to be named manager, bringing a brutal end to Harper’s time at the club.
And the former Scotland under-21 international is now exploring legal action over the shock developments.
In a club statement, Lochee announced: “Lochee United can today confirm the departure of Kevin Harper as manager.
“The decision to hire Kevin last week was made without the ratification of the club’s committee without the robust recruitment process led by the committee that would normally be required.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to Kevin and would like to place on record our gratitude for his dignified and professional approach throughout.”
Harper delivered his response on Twitter: ‘I have seen the statement released on behalf of Lochee United in relation to my position as manager.
Unfortunately, at this moment in time, I am unable to make a comment as the matter is being dealt with by my legal team. I hope to be in a position to say more in the not too distant future. Thanks for the messages of support, Kevin.’
Meanwhile, Graeme Carling, a club sponsor took to Twitter to announce he will be ‘removing all support and sponsorship’ with immediate effect.
Carling wrote: ‘I am in genuine disbelief at the events that have unfolded over the last few days at Lochee United which culminated in the termination of newly-appointed manager Kevin Harper.
‘It is clear that the decision to remove Mr Harper and appoint Mr Leahy has been a coordinated effort by long term members of the club.
‘As a consequence of these actions I am removing all support and sponsorship with immediate effect.’
Harper won the First Division title with Pompey in 2002-03, spending almost five years with the Blues and making 128 appearances, scoring nine times.