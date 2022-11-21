And a disgusted club sponsor has pulled his financial backing as a protest against the decision.

It signified the former Pompey favourite’s first managerial role since leaving Albion Rovers in May 2020 following a two-year spell.

Since then Harper has been Hibs’ first-team scout, yet craved a return to management – which was handed to him by Lochee.

However, Lochee’s committee yesterday terminated the deal after insisting the appointment was made without their ‘ratification’.

Instead Steve Leahy is set to be named manager, bringing a brutal end to Harper’s time at the club.

And the former Scotland under-21 international is now exploring legal action over the shock developments.

Kevin Harper's time as Lochee manager lasted just five days. Picture: Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

In a club statement, Lochee announced: “Lochee United can today confirm the departure of Kevin Harper as manager.

“The decision to hire Kevin last week was made without the ratification of the club’s committee without the robust recruitment process led by the committee that would normally be required.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to Kevin and would like to place on record our gratitude for his dignified and professional approach throughout.”

Harper delivered his response on Twitter: ‘I have seen the statement released on behalf of Lochee United in relation to my position as manager.

Unfortunately, at this moment in time, I am unable to make a comment as the matter is being dealt with by my legal team. I hope to be in a position to say more in the not too distant future. Thanks for the messages of support, Kevin.’

Meanwhile, Graeme Carling, a club sponsor took to Twitter to announce he will be ‘removing all support and sponsorship’ with immediate effect.

Carling wrote: ‘I am in genuine disbelief at the events that have unfolded over the last few days at Lochee United which culminated in the termination of newly-appointed manager Kevin Harper.

‘It is clear that the decision to remove Mr Harper and appoint Mr Leahy has been a coordinated effort by long term members of the club.

‘As a consequence of these actions I am removing all support and sponsorship with immediate effect.’