3. Matt Clarke

Clarke has gone down as one of the best central defenders at Pompey in recent times amongst many fans. After picking up two player of the season awards during his time at PO4, he would be at the centre of a big-money move to Brighton in 2019. The 25-year-old spent two years on loan at Derby, picking up the player of the season honour in his first campaign at Pride Park and this term has seen him pick up Fans player of the season while on loan at West Brom.

Photo: Joe Pepler