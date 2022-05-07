An own goal from Daniel O'Shaughnessy would start the rout in the first half before goals from Kyle Bennett, Gareth Evans, Jamal Lowe and a Kal Naismith double was enough to start the party at a packed out PO4.
Now five years on, the Blues remain in League One with none of the members from that squad still in Danny Cowley’s side.
We take a look at the 18-man squad from that day and where they are now.
Read through to see where some of those forgotten names are.
1. David Forde
The Millwall loanee featured in every league game during the title-winning season - keeping an impressive 19 clean sheets. After a brief stint at Cambridge, the stopper retired the following year and founded a personal coaching and development program called Pathfinder. In March, the 42-year-old joined Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff in the Republic of Ireland set-up as a mental and wellbeing coach.
Photo: Joe Pepler
2. Gareth Evans
After his infamous chant on Southsea common the following day, the versatile midfielder became an instant fans favourite at PO4. Leaving Fratton Park in 2020, he returned back to Bradford, where he has since amassed 52 appearances - scoring three goals in League Two.
Photo: Joe Pepler
3. Matt Clarke
Clarke has gone down as one of the best central defenders at Pompey in recent times amongst many fans. After picking up two player of the season awards during his time at PO4, he would be at the centre of a big-money move to Brighton in 2019. The 25-year-old spent two years on loan at Derby, picking up the player of the season honour in his first campaign at Pride Park and this term has seen him pick up Fans player of the season while on loan at West Brom.
Photo: Joe Pepler
4. Christian Burgess
Despite being in-and-out of the starting XI for most of the early parts of his Pompey career, the defender flourished in his final 18-months at Fratton Park and was rewarded with the player of the seasons ward in his final campaign. Leaving PO4 in 2020, he has endured success with Union Saint Gilloise, winning promotion from the second tier in his first year before ending the regular season top of the Belgian Pro League. His USG side could be four games away from the Champions League.
Photo: Barry Zee