‘Saves he’s got no right to make’: The Tottenham Hotspur hope now catching eye at Portsmouth

Josh Oluwayemi

And Danny Cowley has underlined the importance of ensuring the Spurs talent gets the chances to develop his game and fulfil his potential.

Cowley revealed how the Nigeria prospect is showing his class in training, as he works as understudy to Josh Griffiths.

The 21-year-old has been given two senior outings so far, shipping a couple of penalties against Crawley before his shutout against Aston Villa under-21s on Tuesday night.

The London-born talent has received England age-group recognition, but was called up for Nigeria earlier this year against Mexico.

Cowley can see potential in the keeper after working with him at close quarters, and told how he has an eye on bringing that quality to the first-team picture.

He said: ‘We’ve got some good options in goal.

‘We’ve got Josh and we’ve got Toby (Steward).

‘Josh is a really good, young keeper.

‘In training he regularly he makes these outstanding saves - saves he’s got no right to make.

‘Of course, he’s a young keeper who hasn’t had lots and lots of game time.

‘But he’s a good trainer and does a lot of training - he’s experienced in that moment.

‘What we’ve got to do now is make sure we get him enough game time, so he can transcend on to a match day.’