Danny Cowley’s side are in the midst of a 17-day break between league fixtures due to international commitments and Rotherham’s forthcoming EFL Trophy final appearance.

However, the Fratton faithful can still get a flavour of their beloved side tomorrow, when Eastleigh host Stockport in the National League!

It comes as two very recent former favourites go head-to-head in the unfamiliar setting of non-league football, with Brett Pitman and Andy Cannon set to line up against one another.

The duo were team-mates for 18 months, playing under Kenny Jackett from January 2019 to the ex-AFC Bournemouth’s striker’s PO4 departure in September 2020.

Before Pitman’s exile, the pair played together on eight occasions, as the forward’s Blues role diminished and the central midfielder battled injury issues.

Now, two-years on from their Pompey partnership, they’re both experiencing fresh starts beneath the Football League.

It followed a four-month anonymous spell at the KCOM Stadium, due to further spells on the treatment table – and falling down the pecking order under new boss Shota Arveladze.

He now joins Dave Challinor’s side who are on the cusp of returning to the EFL due to their 10-point lead at the league’s summit, with 11 games remaining.

Cannon will be hoping to reignite his career by helping the Hatters return to League Two for the first time 11 years.

For Pitman, he joined the Spitfires in January after falling out of favour at Bristol Rovers, following a run of four goals in 16 games this term.

Since his return to the south coast, he’s still struggled to re-discover his prolific past, by netting once in 10 outings.

The duo’s’ potential meeting isn’t the only link to the Blues at the Silverlake Stadium, though.

Of course, Danny Hollands has played for Eastleigh since June 2017 – following his spell at Crewe after Pompey.

Meanwhile, former Pompey striker Lee Bradbury was appointed Spitfires’ boss last month.

