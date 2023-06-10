That’s the golden rule until a means of verifying the information is found.

I carried out such due diligence following the emergence of Ruben Rodrigues as a potential Fratton Park target. A player who has been making headlines for all the right reasons at Notts County in recent seasons, he was one who would surely excite the Fratton faithful regardless of the Portuguese operating at National League level during those corresponding years.

So imagine the disappointment when I was told a move to Pompey was a no-goer. It’s understood the Blues did make enquiries, but there was nothing to suggest they were seriously interested.

It means a League One rival will now likely profit from Rodrigues’ undoubted talent, with the 26-year-old expected to leave Meadow Lane on a free transfer this month.

And with the Blues’ lukewarm interest in Swindon’s Scott Twine under Danny Cowley in 2021 still fresh in the memory and what he’s went on to achieve since, it begs the question why?

That question carries even more weight when you look at Rodrigues’ stats for the season just gone. Yes, it’s two divisions lower than the League One level Pompey currently find themselves. But the former Den Bosch player’s numbers make him a stand-out player at that level and one who can surely take his game to the next stage – hence the serious interest from the Championship at the top tier of League One this summer.

It’s also worth adding that no player in last season’s Blues squad – attacking or otherwise – came close to producing the consistency and figures recorded by Rodrigues last term.

Notts County forward Ruben Rodrigues will not be moving to Pompey in the forthcoming transfer window Picture: Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Indeed the forward was ranked top five in 18 categories associated with someone who can play as an attacking midfielder or central front man. Seven of those listings had the Notts County man topping the rankings.

No-one was better in terms of the number of assists (15), through passes (128), key passes (58), smart passes (131), penalties scored (11), deep completions (167) and deep completions per 90 mins (3.61) he recorded throughout the season

Meanwhile, when looking at touches in the penalty area (ranked 5th best in the division), expected goals (4th), second assists (joint 2nd), third assists (joint 3rd), shots (4th), shots from outside area (2nd), 1v1s and dribbling (2nd), fouls suffered (2nd), passes (5th), key passes per 90 mins (2nd) and progressive runs (5th), you can see that a seriously talented footballer is presenting himseld right under the Blues’ nose.

Those types of stats, which have been collated thanks to Wyscout, would surely enhance Pompey’s prospects, particularly when a Blues player didn’t even register among League One’s top 30 in several of these key categories last term. And when someone did come to the fore, there were many opposition players well ahead of them in the rankings.

In reality, only Colby Bishop’s 24-goal haul betters Rodrigues’ goal tally for the season – 19. So, again, the question must be why is this player not high up Pompey’s wanted list? Is there other factors at play?

Possibly, yes. The player might be happier to remain in the midlands. He doesn’t want to uproot any family he might have down south. A more attractive option might have already been presented to him. All sorts can come into the equation.

Meanwhile, from a Pompey perspective, they might be setting their sights higher, they possibly see better value for money elsewhere, while the player’s age and potential sell-on value might not tick their boxes.

