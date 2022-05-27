And he vowed to reward the supporters’ loyalty by doing his utmost to get the club back to the Championship.

The popular defender penned a new two-year deal with the Blues on Friday to extend his PO4 stay until the summer of 2024.

Both the club and the player reached an agreement that will see the 2021-22 News/Sports Mail Player of the Season build on the 142 appearances he’s made for Pompey since initially arriving on loan from Norwich in 2019.

It’s a deal that will please fans, with many fearful that history would repeat itself with yet another highly-thought-of player leaving the club upon the expiry for their existing contract.

Yet, according to Raggett, it was a ‘simple decision’ to make after ‘feeling the love’ from the stands.

The 29-year-old also admitted nothing would please him more than to see success brought back to the club.

Sean Raggett was presented with The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season award at the end of last term

Explaining his decision to commit to Pompey for another two years, the centre-back said: ‘I’m really pleased. I’ve been here for three years now and have loved playing for Pompey in that time.

‘I said when I first arrived that my aim was to get this club into the Championship and that’s still the case.

‘It was a simple decision to stay for another two years because I want nothing more than to be successful with Pompey.

‘I’m enjoying a bit of time off at the moment, but then it’s going to be busy because I’ve sold my house and need to find somewhere else to live!

‘But I want to make sure that I’m fit and ready for when we return to start pre-season training in June.

‘The way we finished last season was mostly positive and so we're looking to push on from that and do well.

‘It’s exciting and the fans have shown me a lot of love – Fratton Park is always a great place to play your football.

‘It's also great when they travel away to support us in such large numbers, so I’m looking forward to competing in front of them again.’

Raggett joins Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid in extending his Pompey stay.