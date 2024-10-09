Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Championship's bottom club have yet to make a decision on who will become their next manager.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Pompey midfielder Shaun Derry has been spoken about as a potential contender for the vacant Cardiff City job.

The Bluebirds are still on the search for a new permanent first-team manager after parting company with Erol Bulut over a fortnight ago. Former Leyton Orient and Watford coach Omer Riza has taken interim charge, and guided them to their first win of the season, picking up four points out of a possible nine in his three games in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to WalesOnline, a few 'left-field names' have been thrown in to the mix, and that includes Shaun Derry. Derry is currently assistant coach to another former Pompey midfielder Gary O'Neil at Wolves.

The 46-year-old has been a manager before, but that was six-years ago. He had spells in charge of Notts County and Cambridge United, but that was in League One, however he did keep the Magpies up when they looked destined for the drop.

Derry, who was a player at Fratton Park from 2000 to 2002, has been working as a coach rather than a manager since 2018. He joined Karl Robinson at Oxcord United, and later got a job at another one of former club's Crystal Palace. Derry went from coaching their under-21s team to becoming a first-team coach, but left in January 2023, before landing at Wolves a few months later.

Despite Derry's name being mentioned, it appears that Reading boss Ruben Selles is a strong contender for the role. He is apparently a 'central part' of Cardiff's discussions, but they are also considering an unnamed former Man United player, which is rumoured to be John O’Shea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff and Pompey are currently direct rivals with both sides sitting on five points after nine games played. Goal difference is what is keeping John Mousinho’s men above the Welsh side, and there will be a watchful eye over from Pompey as to who they decide to appoint.

Pompey travel to the Cardiff City Stadium later this month, facing them on Tuesday, October 22, following their trip to QPR, which is the first game back after the international break.