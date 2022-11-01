That includes Pompey, Peterborough, Bolton, Derby, Barnsley and Charlton, with the 28-year-old of the opinion that it’s looking a three-horse race for a top-two spot.

And what warrants that strength of conviction?

Well, the belief that Wednesday are a match for anyone in the division and that there’s more to come from Darren Moore’s side this season – ensuring those below the Hillsborough outfit in the league standings have no chance.

At present, Plymouth (41 points) lead the 2022-23 race for the Championship after they opened up a four-point lead over second-placed Ipswich with a 4-2 win against Exeter on Monday night.

Wednesday sit a further three points off the pace in third – with Peterborough in fourth, another three points adrift.

Pompey and Bolton currently occupy fifth and sixth place respectively with 27 points, but with at least one game in hand on those above them in the table.

Confident Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

In fact, Danny Cowley’s side have played two fewer matches and can move into fourth and just a point behind Wednesday if they win those games.

That would certainly heat up the race for the automatics, with the Blues deserving praise for maintaining a promotion push despite their horrendous luck with injuries in recent weeks.

Yet, in spite of Pompey also holding Wednesday to a 3-3 draw at Hillsborough on the opening day of the season. Windass believes only the Owls, Ipswich or Plymouth will book a top-two spot come May.

When asked if the Pilgrims and Tractor Boys were his side’s main rivals for the automatics, Windass told Yorkshire Live: ‘At the moment, you would have to say so.

‘They are in the two spaces above us and they are the two to catch.

‘We would rather be top of the league than third.

‘We come to training every single day and we work as hard as we can. We go into every game trying to win.

‘I honestly think that when we are on our top form with the way that we play that there are not many teams that can match us.’

The former Wigan and Glasgow Rangers front man added: ‘I don't really look at the table. We go out and try to win every game. If we do that, the league will take care of itself.

‘We have played Plymouth and Ipswich this season. They are two good sides. They have two very good managers in charge of them.

‘I fancy ourselves against anyone, to be honest, and I am sure we will improve as the season goes on.’

Wednesday currently sit third in the form table – behind Plymouth and Peterborough – with 17 points from their past eight League One games played,

Pompey slipped to 14th in that particular standing following their 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury on Saturday.