Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth: Changes aplenty in predicted line-up at Hillsborough

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:58 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 13:02 BST

Pompey go to Hillsborough for their final away game of the Championship season against Sheffield Wednesday.

They do so with their position in the second tier assured, after a brilliant Easter period and victory over Watford on Easter Monday.

Boss John Mousinho has indicated he will have to consider fitness in his selection, after risking the returns of players in recent weeks.

That points to changes against the Owls - and here’s how we think Pompey will line up.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up at Sheffield Wednesday. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Probably a case to give Jordan Archer some minutes before the season's out, but Schmid should continue for this one.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Probably a case to give Jordan Archer some minutes before the season's out, but Schmid should continue for this one. Photo: Jason Brown

With Jordan Williams suffering another injury blow it's out of Devlin and Swanson for this one. Close call but we've gone with Swanson.

3. RB Zak Swanson

With Jordan Williams suffering another injury blow it's out of Devlin and Swanson for this one. Close call but we've gone with Swanson. Photo: Jason Brown

Poole's fine form has been one of the big plusses of the season's finale.

4. CB Regan Poole

Poole's fine form has been one of the big plusses of the season's finale. Photo: Jason Brown

