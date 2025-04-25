They do so with their position in the second tier assured, after a brilliant Easter period and victory over Watford on Easter Monday.

Boss John Mousinho has indicated he will have to consider fitness in his selection, after risking the returns of players in recent weeks.

That points to changes against the Owls - and here’s how we think Pompey will line up.

Pompey predicted line-up Here's how we think Pompey will line up at Sheffield Wednesday.

GK Nicolas Schmid Probably a case to give Jordan Archer some minutes before the season's out, but Schmid should continue for this one.

RB Zak Swanson With Jordan Williams suffering another injury blow it's out of Devlin and Swanson for this one. Close call but we've gone with Swanson.