They do so with their position in the second tier assured, after a brilliant Easter period and victory over Watford on Easter Monday.
Boss John Mousinho has indicated he will have to consider fitness in his selection, after risking the returns of players in recent weeks.
That points to changes against the Owls - and here’s how we think Pompey will line up.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Here's how we think Pompey will line up at Sheffield Wednesday. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
Probably a case to give Jordan Archer some minutes before the season's out, but Schmid should continue for this one. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB Zak Swanson
With Jordan Williams suffering another injury blow it's out of Devlin and Swanson for this one. Close call but we've gone with Swanson. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB Regan Poole
Poole's fine form has been one of the big plusses of the season's finale. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.