The Blues lifted their first piece of silverware since 2008 in front of 85,021 fans who were packed inside the national stadium for the showpiece event.

Nathan Thompson levelled the contest on 82 minutes after Aiden McGeady netted a first-half free-kick before Jamal Lowe scored in added-time sending the Fratton faithful into delirium. There was to be late drama, though, with the Black Cats equalising the contest in the dying minutes of extra-time.

With the contest going to penalties, Craig MacGillivary was the difference as he saved Lee Catermole’s penalty before Oli Hawkins converted the deceive spot kick.

Skipper Brett Pitman lifted the trophy in front of the jubilant Pompey fans, who took more than 40,000 supporters to Wembley for their first visit since 2010.

Let’s take a look back at some of the best photos from that day at Wembley - and can you spot any familiar faces?

