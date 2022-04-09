Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams, Ronan Curtis, and Tyler Walker all come into the side in place of Clark Robertson, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs, and George Hirst.

And the Fratton faithful have been offering their opinions on the XI online.

Here’s the best of the reaction on Twitter.

@markroser9: Get small squad and get rotation but season is over so just stick to best 11 .

Walker bar a tap in done nothing ,Williams maybe after lay off may show some fitness but don't see point of rotation every game season is over! Hope Walker scores of course but hey ho hoping for a win

@BigGreggerr: Dear me why drop Hirst? :(

Tyler Walker starts for Pompey against Cheltenham. Picture: Joe Pepler

@PFCAlf: Bit early to be starting willo i think lads. Also why we playing Walker?

@ELilliLDWorman: What is that

@Pompey_live: Okay now announce the proper team

@pepe_lacey_pn: #Pompey look like they’ll line-up as a 4-4-2 at Cheltenham. Shaun Williams returns to the starting XI for the first time since January 31st.

@Pompey_Goals: Don’t like this at all so cue 2-0 Pompey Walker double #pompey

@luukke: I’m happy for Shaun Williams that he’s overcome breaking his back so quickly but how he starts is beyond me

@LewPeet: Slightly confused about the fact the system keeps changing at this point in the season.

Also is there much reason to persist with loan players and Shaun Williams at this point when they’ll be gone in the summer? What’s the plan for next year?