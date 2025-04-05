Connor Ogilvie looks dejected at the final whistle | National World

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ latest defeat on the road in the Championship.

John Mousinho’s side thought they had stolen a point at The Den when Andre Dozzell’s 80th-minute effort cancelled out Mihailo Ivanovic’s opener 13 minutes ealier.

Yet in scenes similar to Preston North End last month, the visitors were unable to cling on for a vital point as the Serb headed home for a second time three minutes from time to hand the hosts victory.

With some results elsewhere going against Pompey, it means their advantage over the relegation zone has been cut again to four points, with just six games of the season remaining.

And with the Blues suffering a 14th defeat in 20 away games, fans are far from impressed with the side’s inability to pick up points on the road.

Here’s a selection of those views shared on X following the final whistle at Millwall.

Pompey fans react to Millwall defeat

@Thomas_2791: I love Mous, I really do, but 11 defeats in 12 away games means you have to question set up and/or game management, doesn’t it? Leaving 6ft4 Milosevic on the bench against a team who love to put things in the box is odd. This was the ideal game to bring him into the team.

@PompeyPatter: Another defeat on the road for #Pompey. Just sloppy defending once again. Especially once we got the equaliser. But we are 4 clear of relegation and it’s still in our hands. We keep going.

@PompeyFlag: Why oh why do we lose so many away from home. It's utterly inexcusable from Pompey. Along with the CB injuries, it is a killer.

@84Knight: Useless. Another defeat on Wednesday is nailed on too. We are going down I’m afraid.

@HackJinton: 2 wins in 20 away from home. Both today and Preston were carbon copies of each other, losing late on after clawing back. Win 2 home games and it should be enough. Squeaky bum time.

@markj2k73: Once again throw a PT at least away.. exactly like Preston get late equaliser and then lose a late goal. 2 poor goals again now in a huge fight. Luckily derby lost, Cardiff drew but if we go down only ourselves to blame 10pts clear now 4 ..gonna go down to last game init.

@NickAda42509789: Just not good enough, defeat by Coventry and Derby will unfortunately send us down.

@deanmaskell: We will get relegated unless we don’t toughen up away from home. I like Mous but he is not learning from his mistakes. Why get Milosevic? I am really angry with this result. Always conceding late in games. We are so shocking. I am afraid Mous doesn’t seem to have an answer.

@LewisFrow: Season ends 4 weeks today. Going to be some rollercoaster between now and then! Got to shithouse an away win somewhere.

@PompeyDurha: I just don’t understand why Milosevic wasn’t brought on to add some height in the back four?

@KieranWoodward8: Poor performance. When would Mousinho learn that Ogilvie and Pack aren't cut for centre backs? We're have the worst away record in our club history!!! That's easily sackable.

@EllPFC: 1-0 down, conceded from a header and we put Pack CB even though we have an out-and-out CB on the bench. Questionable.

@pfcnick61: Beaten 3 times this season by Millwall Mousinho’s tactics and team selections away from home have been a big worry all season.

