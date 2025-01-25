Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans on social media have been heavily debating John Mousinho’s team selection for today’s Championship fixture at West Brom.

Out go man-of-the-match Jordan Williams, Rob Atkinson, Freddie Potts, Callum Lang and Josh Murphy, who have all been rested for the game at the Hawthorns. And in their place come Terry Devlin, Ryley Towler, Andre Dozzell, Christian Saydee and Zak Swanson.

Mousinho warned of the need to freshen his side up in the build-up to the game, with Millwall travelling to Fratton Park next Tuesday night. Another home game against Burnley follows just days later during what is a hectic January schedule for the team.

With Pompey winning six of their past seven Championship games on home turf and climbing out of the bottom three after victory against Stoke. many fans believe that’s a sensible approach to take.

But with the Blues picking up just one point from their past seven games on the road, there’s some fans who believe the boss has written off today’s game before a ball has even been kicked.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X as Pompey supporters debate the top topic.

@PFC1977: Absolute joke line up. Putting our eggs in one basket for Tuesday night.

@dazza_nics: No issue with this line up.. some of those left out were dead on their feet on Wednesday. Mous is making difficult decisions and fair play to him.

@markj2k73: I get he targeting home games and rotation as played a lot of games lately but almost saying to WBA go ahead win easy we ain't fussed. Fans pay huge money to travel all over the country and imo should go strong every game. Look it's still ok but 5 changes after 2 wins in a row...

@TheChief657: Hoping Mous is going for a solid 2 banks of 4 to try and grind out a draw. If not I really can't understand that lineup, win or lose, up the Blues.

@Pompeyboyblues: We are literally ignoring away games to focus on winning every home game and I kinda rate it.

@callum49_: Going into away games without even trying is so poor. How we ever going to pick points up??

@OliverHarry: Fair enough. I’d have rested even more.

@atkinsradio: What an odd line up. Great win then heaves out five of the better players.

@emldebh: Great until we get beaten by Millwall on Tuesday and Burnley on Saturday. Awful decision in my opinion hope I am wrong but fear a battering.

@jonniewaters222: At least we have a decent bench for once.

@84Knight: Good decision to rest some, and still not a terrible team. Not great, but not awful. Possibly get a point if the subs are used right.

@Liam07971659: Some big results today can't afford to have thrown this game.

@daniel_son79: Bristol City II.

@chattell99: This is what gets me with Mousinho sometimes, has he decided to concede this match?

@JMan_90: Hope I’m wrong but this just reeks of resting our best players for the more winnable game on Tuesday and hope we don’t get rolled over too bad today.

@BlueArmyAlex: Haha class that one. Can we at least bring Wallace home with us.