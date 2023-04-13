Soccer Aid 2023 legends and celebrities line-up named - including three former Portsmouth Premier League heroes

Organisers have confirmed that former Blues players David James and Jermain Defoe will take part in the Old Trafford fixture against a Rest of The World XI on Sunday, June 11.

And they’ll be reunited once more with their former Fratton Park gaffer, Harry Redknapp, for the popular game that will be televised live on ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

’Arry brought both England internationals to the south coast during the club’s glorious Premier League days.

Goalkeeper James arrived for £1.2m from Manchester City in August 2006 and featured 158 times for the Blues – including the 2008 FA Cup final win against Cardiff.

Defoe joined in January 2008 for £9m from Spurs. He scored 17 goals in 36 appearances for Pompey but stayed at Fratton Park for less than a year as he returned to Tottenham, who were then managed by Redknapp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

’Arry, of course, guided the Blues to both promotion to the Premier League in 2002-03 and their Cup success at Wembley. Yet he departed for Spurs five months after that historic 2008 triumph at the home of football.

Approaching 15 years since that controversial move, Redknapp will make a return to Pompey next month.

Former Pompey boss Harry Redknapp will manage the England team for this year's Soccer Aid match against World XI FC.

The 76-year-old has been unveiled as the guest speaker for the Blues’ end-of-season awards ceremony at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redknapp, James and Defoe have taken part in the Soccer Aid match before, joining fellow former Blues Sol Campbell, Glen Johnson and Teddy Sheringham in playing their bit for the charity that has helped raise more than £38m for children in need around the world since 2006.

And joining them this year will be a host of celebrities and football legends which organisers believe is one of their best-ever line-ups.

Indeed, Euro 2022 winner with the Lionesses, and I’m a Celebrity Queen of The Jungle, Jill Scott, will captain England as she makes her debut in the company of fellow newcomers Tommy Fury, Jack Wilshere, Joel Corry, Bugzy Malone, Karen Carney and Gary Cahill.

They will be joined by familiar Soccer Aid faces Usain Bolt, Liam Payne, Tom Grennan, Mo Farah, Steven Bartlett, Gary Neville and Vicky McClure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a list of all those confirmed so far:

England: Jill Scott, Paddy McGuinness, Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, Bugzy Malone, Tom Grennan, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Chunkz, Joel Corry, Eni Aluko, David James, Scarlette Douglas, Nicky Butt and Liam Payne.

Management and coaches: Harry Redknapp, Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure.

World XI FC: Usain Bolt, Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett, Kem Cetinay, Mo Gilligan, Maisie Adam, Tommy Fury, Heather O’Reilly, Kaylyn Kyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Keane, who expressed an interest in the vacant managerial position at Pompey back in January, will take charge of the World XI side.