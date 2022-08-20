'Something is brewing... Fortress Fratton is back... This season genuinely feels different' - Portsmouth fans react to 3-1 win against Bristol Rovers
Pompey fans on social media have been celebrating the Blues’ 3-1 win against Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park
Two late goals from substitute Joe Pigott (pen, 82 minutes) and Owen Dale (90+3) handed Danny Cowley’s men victory, after Aaron Collins (61) cancelled out Connor Ogilvie’s 31st-minute opener.
During the game, thoughts turned to Louis Thompson, who was stretchered off on 25 minutes following a challenge by the Gas’ Glenn Whelan.
But the Blues put the negativity surrounding that incident to bed to focus on the job at hand – and secure a win that sees them stay third in the table.
Here’s what fans had to say at the final whistle.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth transfer news: Danny Cowley makes Ronan Curtis contract admission with less than two weeks of transfer window remaining
-
2
Portsmouth fans send best wishes to former Norwich and MK Dons midfielder Louis Thompson following 'awful' tackle from Bristol Rovers' Glen Whelan which saw him stretchered off
-
3
Portsmouth's unlikely goal machine...what a classy addition...caught napping - check out Jordan Cross' match ratings from Bristol Rovers victory
-
4
Portsmouth transfer news: AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers lead race for out-of-favour Fratton Park duo after latest bids received
-
5
Portsmouth predicted starting XI v Bristol Rovers - Spurs loanee to make way with Ipswich loanee and former Norwich man to earn recalls?
@BigGreggerr: Great character shown after a horrible setback. Up the blues!
@TheChief657: Don't think anyone realised how good Marlon Pack would be for us, he's a walking MOTM. Bossed the midfield.
@Pompey_Goals: I love football I love this team I love Danny Cowley.
@JR95_Pompey: What an atmosphere at the park today. Something is brewing and we’re all for it!
@fireupthearcade: Fortress Fratton is back!!!
@ChrisOverthrow: This season genuinely feels different. Up the blooooos.
@xBenBr636x: Solid performance yet again. Marlon Pack still GOAT for me.
Didn’t deserve to concede, although after the goal looked a bit shaky.
Good to get another 3 points at home. Fingers crossed speedy recovery for Thompson. UTB
@mrmatthews8888: Minus Raggett little hiccup I don’t think any player really put a foot wrong, in control all game nice to see us dominate both half’s we get stronger every game!! #pompey #wearegoingup #championship.
@JR95_Pompey: We are building something special. The atmosphere was electric today!