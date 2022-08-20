Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connot Ogilvie puts Pompey 1-0 up on 32 minutes Picture: Simon Roe

Two late goals from substitute Joe Pigott (pen, 82 minutes) and Owen Dale (90+3) handed Danny Cowley’s men victory, after Aaron Collins (61) cancelled out Connor Ogilvie’s 31st-minute opener.

But the Blues put the negativity surrounding that incident to bed to focus on the job at hand – and secure a win that sees them stay third in the table.

Here’s what fans had to say at the final whistle.

@BigGreggerr: Great character shown after a horrible setback. Up the blues!

@TheChief657: Don't think anyone realised how good Marlon Pack would be for us, he's a walking MOTM. Bossed the midfield.

@Pompey_Goals: I love football I love this team I love Danny Cowley.

@JR95_Pompey: What an atmosphere at the park today. Something is brewing and we’re all for it!

@fireupthearcade: Fortress Fratton is back!!!

@ChrisOverthrow: This season genuinely feels different. Up the blooooos.

@xBenBr636x: Solid performance yet again. Marlon Pack still GOAT for me.

Didn’t deserve to concede, although after the goal looked a bit shaky.

Good to get another 3 points at home. Fingers crossed speedy recovery for Thompson. UTB

@mrmatthews8888: Minus Raggett little hiccup I don’t think any player really put a foot wrong, in control all game nice to see us dominate both half’s we get stronger every game!! #pompey #wearegoingup #championship.