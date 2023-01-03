'Sometimes there’s a need for immediacy': Portsmouth chairman Michael Eisner explains decision to dismiss Blues head coach
Pompey chairman Michael Eisner has joined son Eric in taking to social media to explain the reasoning behind Danny Cowley's dismissal.
The Blues made the change late last night after one win in 14 matches under the former Lincoln boss had seen them slump alarmingly down the table.
The American-based Eisner, who was last at Fratton Park in October, revealed his thoughts behind the head coach’s departure on Twitter this morning.
And he reiterated it was a decision taken to fulfil the Blues’ promotion ambition to reach the Championship.
He wrote: ‘I have immense respect for the Cowleys, their professionalism and dedication, but sometimes there’s a need for immediacy. With that in mind, @Pompey is moving on from the decent & hard-working brothers, and w/ 24 league matches to go, a chance for renewed vitality for promotion.’
Last night, board member Eric Eisner also Tweeted about Cowley, who initially arrived on an interim basis as head coach in March 2021.
He oversaw 97 matches in all competitions, winning 42 of them and losing 28 times, with a win ratio of 43.29 per cent.