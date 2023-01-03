The Blues made the change late last night after one win in 14 matches under the former Lincoln boss had seen them slump alarmingly down the table.

The American-based Eisner, who was last at Fratton Park in October, revealed his thoughts behind the head coach’s departure on Twitter this morning.

And he reiterated it was a decision taken to fulfil the Blues’ promotion ambition to reach the Championship.

He wrote: ‘I have immense respect for the Cowleys, their professionalism and dedication, but sometimes there’s a need for immediacy. With that in mind, @Pompey is moving on from the decent & hard-working brothers, and w/ 24 league matches to go, a chance for renewed vitality for promotion.’

He oversaw 97 matches in all competitions, winning 42 of them and losing 28 times, with a win ratio of 43.29 per cent.