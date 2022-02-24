It comes after it was announced popular six-a side tournament, Masters Football, is set to return to Glasgow this year.

At present, only four clubs have reportedly signed up to the event – Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Meanwhile, there’s nothing to suggest that the Blues – who lifted the 2008 FA Cup and recorded their highest-ever Premier League finish the same year – will be added to the line-up.

Yet, if they were, Cup-winner Distin admitted he’d welcome the chance to pull on a Blues shirt once more via a response to a Pompey fan on Twitter.

Indeed, ‘Sounds good to me!’, was his reply when @tomc_1984 suggested Pompey should ‘start making some calls’ to get a team from Fratton Park involved.

At the moment, David James, Matty Taylor, Gary O’Neil, Paul Merson and Yakubu – other members of the Twitter user’s six-a-side dream team – are yet to commit. Tut, tut!

But at least Distin has made himself available, which means the defence is already sorted!

Sylvain Distin won the FA Cup with Pompey in 2008. Picture: EMPICS Sport/PA Photos

IF the now 44-year-old was to be included in a potential Pompey Masters team, it would be the first Blues appearance since his 2009 departure.

The centre-back joined the club from Manchester City in 2007, and would go on to become a much-liked figure at Fratton Park for his individual performances, and commanding defensive partnership with Sol Campbell.

In fact, it was their combination at the back which helped lay the foundations to that glorious day at Wembley against Cardiff – and their eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

In total, Distin made 98 appearances under Harry Redknapp and Tony Adams across his 24-month Fratton Park stay.

After leaving the Blues, the defender played for Everton and Bournemouth before retiring in 2016.

Message From the Editor