Gavin Whyte is up for the challenge of proving he has a vital part to play in Pompey’s Championship return.

The News understands the winger is determined to be considered an important player for John Mousinho this season and is ready to give his all to the Blues’ cause when next selected.

That could be as early as Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough, with the 28-year-old understood to have recovered from the bug that forced him to sit out the goalless draw against Luton last weekend.

Whyte’s absence from Pompey’s 20-man match-day squad for the visit of the Hatters lead to pre-match speculation that the Northern Ireland international’s PO4 career had run its course.

Some interpreted it as a sign that he was further down the head coach’s pecking order, with youngster Harry Clout named on the bench and the Blues already bolstering their attacking ranks this summer with the signings of Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Elias Sorensen and Matt Ritchie.

Mousinho confirmed afterwards that illness was the reason for the former Cardiff man’s absence.

Now with the winger back in contention following his recovery from ill-health, there’s an understanding he’s determined to make a success of his Fratton Park stay - until told otherwise.

Whyte signed a three-year deal at PO4 following his arrival from the Bluebirds 13 months ago and was considered Pompey’s marquee signing of the last summer transfer window.

However, the forward ended up playing only a bit-part role in the Blues’ title success last term as he started just 12 league games and contributed three assists.

A start against Barnsley - the match that sealed Pompey’s promotion back to the Championship - looked set to be the start of a strong finish to the campaign. But the Northern Ireland international sat out the two remaining games against Wigan and Lincoln through illness, while he was also not present as the club celebrated their league success on Southsea Common.

‘Minor niggles’ prevented the winger from being fully involved in the pre-season warm-weather training camp to Croatia. Meanwhile, Whyte was forced to miss friendly fixtures against the Hawks and Bognor as he attempted to get himself fully fit for the season ahead.

It was no surprise the Ulsterman remained on the bench for the season opener at Leeds. However, he was handed a start days later as Millwall travelled to Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup. An ineffective display, though, saw Whyte substituted after the hour mark, prompting more questions about his future at the club.

No doubt, speculation will continue as Pompey prepare for the final week of the transfer window. However, there remains a belief from the player that he can cut it at Fratton Park and be integral to Mousinho’s plans in the Championship.

In his 34 appearances for Pompey to date, Whyte has registered one goal and four assists.