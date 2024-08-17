Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gavin Whyte’s latest Pompey absence has been attributed to illness.

The winger, who has endured a frustrating time at Fratton Park since his 2023 summer arrival from Cardiff on a free transfer, was not in the Blues’ 20-man match-day squad for Saturday’s goalless draw against Luton Town.

His omission from the team sheet prior to kick-off understandably led some members of the Fratton faithful to speculate about his PO4 future on social media, with youngster Harry Clout named on the bench for the visit of the Hatters.

Yet Pompey boss John Mousinho said the winger simply missed the game through ill-health, taking the number of first-teamers unavailable for the game to seven.

When asked why the 28-year-old winger was not part of his squad, the Blues head coach told BBC Radio Solent: ‘That was just illness for Gavin.’

The Northern Ireland international signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park following his arrival 13 months ago and was considered Pompey’s marquee signing.

However, the forward played only a bit-part role in the Blues’ title success last term as he started just 12 games and contributed three assists.

A start against Barnsley - the match that sealed Pompey’s promotion back to the Championship - looked set to be the start of a strong finish to the campaign. But the Northern Ireland international sat out the two remaining games against Wigan and Lincoln through illness, while he was also not present as the club celebrated their league success on Southsea Common.

‘Minor niggles’ prevented the winger from being fully involved in the pre-season warm-weather training camp to Croatia. Meanwhile, Whyte was forced to miss friendly fixtures against the Hawks and Bognor as he attempted to get himself fully fit for the season ahead.

It was no surprise the Ulsterman remained on the bench for the season opener at Leeds. However, he was handed a start in midweek as Millwall travelled to Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup. An ineffective display, though, saw Whyte substituted after the hour mark, prompting more questions about his future at the club.

No doubt, speculation will continue as Pompey enter the final two weeks of the transfer window. The Blues are keen to recruit further and add to the nine signings already welcomed to Fratton Park this summer.

The arrivals of Sammy Silvera, Elias Sorensen, Josh Murphy and Matt Ritchie will have pushed Whyte further down the pecking order, with fellow winger Anthony Scully already impacted by that after he was told he was free to leave PO4.