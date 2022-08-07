Pompey’s goalless draw against Lincoln on Saturday represented the biggest crowd through the gates at PO4 since March 2020 – when Covid struck and stopped fans from attending games.

Meanwhile, when supporters were eventually allowed back in, safety issues and redevelopment work severely hampered the Blues’ match-day capacity throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

The game marked another step in the right direction as refurbishments on Pompey’s home is set to enter it’s next stage with work on the Milton End to begin in October.

Now Raggett has urged his side to reap the benefits of the Blues’ passionate support at a new-look Fratton Park – claiming it can play a major role in a promotion push this season.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw, he told The News: That was a really good one. The fans are always class here and I expected nothing less to be honest.

‘We knew it was going to be like that and we hope to be playing more games in front of crowds like that this season.

‘I think it’s important to utilise the crowd here, you can turn it into such a big advantage for you. We’ll be looking to do that this season for sure. It’s a great place to play football.

‘This is my fourth year now and I love every home game. Especially in League One, there’s not many places you will go to that will have an atmosphere like this place does.’

Despite the disappointment of a goalless draw on Pompey’s return to Fratton Park, Cowley’s side are now 11 games unbeaten on home soil.

Their last defeat came against Charlton back in January.

Raggett knows the Fratton faithful have played their part in that – and has encouraged the fans to keep doing their bit off the pitch.

‘I think we need to make this place as difficult of a place to come as possible,’ he said.

‘If we can get on the front foot early, then the crowd will get right behind us and the away teams will feel that.