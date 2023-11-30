Stevenage manager Steve Evans praised Portsmouth but warned that clubs should fear another League One side.

While many League One clubs turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend, it's back to league business for Portsmouth as a trip to Northampton Town awaits.

The only League One fixture this weekend gives Pompey the chance to return to the top of the table, although they will have played an extra game over challengers Bolton and Oxford United.

Here's your Thursday morning League One round-up.

Stevenage boss says 'special' Pompey not best in league

Stevenage manager Steve Evans has admitted that although Portsmouth have a 'special' squad this season, he does not believe they are as good a side as rivals Peterborough.

The Boro were held to a 2-2 draw against Darren Ferguson's side on Tuesday night with the sides sitting fourth and fifth in the League One table. Stevenage also drew with Pompey when the sides met in August in a 0-0 draw that saw both sides see a player sent off.

Reflecting on the meeting with Peterborough United, Evans said: "These are the best, these are the best we’ve played in terms of the way they play. I’m proud of that because I’ve managed the club and I’m more proud of that because I live in the city. When I’ve finished in football, that’s the ground I’ll sit in and watch that team.

Steve Evans' side drew with Peterborough this week (Image: Getty Images)

“I’m really proud of my players and I’m proud we’ve gone so many games and we’re around these in the table. What I know about my group, Darren [Ferguson] doesn’t know about his group yet – my group will fight to the death.

“But they are, for me, the best team in the league and we’ve played Portsmouth, who were special. Oxford were different class, we went up to Bolton, we were better on the night, but they’ve proved they are a terrific side. But I think Posh, no one would want to play Posh.”

Swansea interest could be blow for Northampton Town star

Northampton Town could have their work cut out to bring Marc Leonard back to Sixfields for another season as his performances attract Championship suitors.

Football Insider reports that rivals Swansea City and Cardiff City are set to bid for the Brighton loanee, who is currently spending his second spell at Northampton Town. The outlet reports that Swansea could even make swift moves to encourage Brighton to recall the star and sell him to the side this January.

The 21-year-old played a key role in Northampton's promotion campaign last term and has continued to impress, picking up the Man of the Match award against Cambridge United last Saturday.

Peterborough United see change on club board

There has been major change off-the-pitch at Portsmouth's League One promotion rivals Peterborough United.

The Posh's co-owners Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson have stepped down from the club's board with documents submitted to Companies House showing the pair have resigned as directors.

The two Canadian businessmen bought a 50% stake in the club through the company Kelgary Sports and Entertainment in March 2018. They remain co-owners of the club, alongside Darragh MacAnthony.