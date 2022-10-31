The winger claims his side are still coming together but insists promotion is very-much achievable at the end of the season.

Indeed, they’ve picked up maximum points just once in their previous seven league games, which has included four successive stalemates on home soil.

Danny Cowley’s men have since dropped to fifth in the table as they begin to lose touch with the early front runners.

After an impressive start to the campaign, there was renewed hope that the Blues could finally escape League One after six seasons.

But that belief has slowly simmered down after their recent results and their crippling injury situation has left them 10 points off the automatic positions.

As uncertainty grows over the squad’s promotion credentials, Dale is adamant that reaching the Championship is very-much achievable this term and has called on the Pompey fans to stick with the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Dale has called on the Pompey fans to stick with the team amid their recent slump in form.

‘The group is still coming together,’ He told The News.

‘I think the relationships on the pitch are strong but still building and it’s a great group and a privilege to be a part of it.

‘This group is all pulling in the same direction, we’ve only got one target for the season and that is to get promoted and that is all we are focused on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You look at the league position, I still don’t think we’re in a bad position. We’ve got two games in hand and if we win those games then I think we look a lot stronger.

‘We need the Pompey fans to stick with the team, they're passionate and I’m just as passionate and I love that.

‘There’s a long way to go and we’re in a strong position and there’s always room for improvement.