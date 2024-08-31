Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans on socal media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s game against Sunderland.

The Blues have made two changes to the side that drew 2-2 at Middlesbrough on Saturday, with Matt Ritchie and Sammy Silvera coming in for Paddy Lane and Elias Sorensen.

Yet it’s the no show of Conor Shaughnessy again that has fans talking, after the centre-back missed the Boro game through illness.

Meanwhile, Pompey’s bench has drawn much attention, with Mousinho naming Nicolas Schmid, Ibane Bowat, Freddie Potts, Abdoulaye Kamara, Harvey Blair, Lane, Kusini Yengi, Mark O’Mahony and Sorensen among his substitutes.

According to many, it’s a reserve list that looks stronger than the starting XI somehow! Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter...

@PortsmouthFC_FR: Joke of a defence once again. No news from the club on why Shaughnessy is out.

@andysmithpfc: Where is Shaughnessy?

@Iain_Macdonald7: Must be Covid then for Shaughnessy just be honest with the fans about injuries! Serious lack of pace in that starting 11, bench is looking strong though.

@AFriskyPigeon: Aside from Lane and Yengi, that entire bench is new... Madness.

@JamesBarron24: We really needed Shaughnessy back today.

@HazzaTWood96: Glad Ritchie has been given his first start, really hope Shaughnessy is back soon though, here's hoping for a Pompey victory, PUP.

@maxlewis0106: Bench looks better than 11.

@Jamesr02_: Still no Shaughnessy.

@NoahPfc: Bench is better than the first 11.

@NickTheSticks: Club clearly chose to mislead fans last week in saying Shaugnessy had a short term ‘bug’ / illness.

@ConnorPFC1997: That is some bench.

@Michael60774449: Wish they’d be honest about injuries, piss take that Shaughnessy is still out.

@PompeyHazza9: Bench looks better at least.

@Joe65716: So Shaughnessy isn’t ill then doesn’t take over a week to get over an illness.