Stoke City v Portsmouth injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt

Kusini Yengi is back in training but is expected to return after the international break. Pompey are without five players for their trip to Staffordshire. (Image: Jason Brown/Pro Sport Images)

Pompey remain on the search for their first win of the Championship season as they travel to the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday evening.

John Mousinho's side stopped the rot of three straight defeats by holding Sheffield United to a goalless draw at the weekend. Stoke City on the other hand remain without a win under their new boss Naris Pelach after losing 2-0 to Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Two points separate Pompey and Stoke and should the men from the South Coast claim their first league win of the campaign then they would overtake them. Pompey don’t have the best of records away at Stoke though, and haven’t won against them away from home since February 1995.

Conor Shaughnessy pulled out of the game against Sheffield United after an injury in the warm-up. | Jason Brown/Pro Sport Images.

Portsmouth team news

In his pre-match press conference, John Mousinho ruled Conor Shaughnessy out of the matches against Stoke City and Oxford United. He was due to make his return at the weekend having spent the last month out with a calf issue, but pulled out in the warm-up.

Deadline day signing Ibane Bowat is likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a freak injury on the training ground. He tore his patellar tendon, and it was initially thought that he would be out for six months, but now it looks like he won't make his debut this season.

Colby Bishop remains sidelined after undergoing heart surgery in pre-season. No return date has been set for the striker, but he has been in and around the training ground over the last few weeks. Callum Lang has a groin injury that he picked up in the defeat to Burnley with no return date set.

Kusini Yengi picked up a groin injury whilst warming up to face West Brom last month. He's missed the last three games and won't play against Stoke or Oxford United but could be seen after the international break.

Speaking to The News, Mousinho said: “Kas has been back out on the grass for the last few days, so isn’t training with us yet.

‘He’s with the strength and conditioning coaches, so it is that stage of the rehab where he’s out of the physio room and working with them. The next stage for him will be to return to (full) training with us.

‘I don’t think he'll be ready to return to training until probably that second week in October during the international break (October 12). Hopefully he’ll be back after that.

Out: Shaughnessy, Lang, Bishop, Yengi, Ibane Bowat

Stoke City team news

Million Manhoef went off early in the second-half for Stoke after notifying the coaching staff that he was feeling ill. The 22-year-old had been treated for a leg injury earlier in the game, and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Ashley Phillips looks set to return after missing the last couple of games because of the EFL's concussion protocol. Ben Pearson, Lynden Gooch, and Bosun Lawal will alll miss out however. Pearson is sidelined with a hamstring problem, and Gooch has a knee injury. Lawal joined from Celtic in the summer, but a back issue arose, and so he is yet to make his debut for his new club.

Out: Ben Pearson, Bosun Lawal, and Lynden Gooch. Doubt: Million Manhoef.