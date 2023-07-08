These are just some of the social media comments that have followed Jamal Lowe’s latest post on Instagram. And as you can see, there’s a certain theme to them.

Why? would be a reasonable question at this point given the current Bournemouth winger’s move away from Fratton Park to Wigan in 2017 and his involvement at Premier League and Championship levels ever since.

Well, it just so happens that some of his most recent posts on Instagram have carried Pompey messaging that some members of the Fratton faithful find hard to ignore during the current transfer window.

It all started with a picture of Lowe’s view of the Spinnaker Tower on a visit to Gunwharf Quays last month. That caused a bit of a stir on the likes of Twitter, with many fans interpreting the post as a sign that 28-year-old could be heading back to PO4.

Since then, his Instagram posts have been peppered by requests from eager fans asking him to make the move back.

‘Come back to Pompey we miss u jamal’, ‘Come back to Pompey you stud’, ’Little return to Pompey on loan come onnn’ are a flavour of some of the messages that have subsequently been left after recent updates.

Yet his latest Instagram post has just added fuel to the fire – a random picture of him playing for Pompey and with former Peterborough player Siriki Dembélé attempting to cut out the wide man’s cross.

Jamal Lowe made 119 appearances and scored 30 goals during his two-and-a-half-year stay at Fratton Park

There is likely to be a simple explanation for the post, with Dembélé currently a team-mate of Lowe’s at the Cherries.

Yet some believe it to be another sign or tease, as some put it, that the Blues might be about to produce something spectacular in the transfer window.

‘Jamal Lowe knows Pompey fans to (sic) well surely he comes back #pompey,’ was how @JRPORTSMOUTH viewed the post.

A reunion with Lowe would certainly be a huge statement of intent by Pompey as they look to win promotion back to the Championship at a seventh time of asking.

However, given the former Hampton & Richmond winger’s pedigree at the levels above League One and his likely wage demands, even the most optimistic of Blues supporters must realise such a move is well out of the Blues’ reach.

If Lowe’s ‘teasing’ of the Fratton faithful continues, maybe, just maybe, more can be read into his Instagram posts.