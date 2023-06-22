The out-of-contract pair have been tabled offers – yet that’s where the similarity immediately ends.

Mingi’s is for three years, representing a pay rise and handed to him in December when enjoying regular first-team football in League One.

Whereas Curtis’ ‘heavily reduced’ 12-month terms arrived last month while sidelined with an ACL injury.

Also heavily contrasting with Mingi, the Irishman has shown Pompey respect by informing them of his decision.

He believed he owed it to the fans to tell them directly he wouldn’t be signing his new deal, removing the whispering and conjunction which inevitably flourishes amid water-tight silences.

The 26-year-old has been a straight talker during five seasons on the south coast, often to his own detriment, yet passion invariably tends to get the better of him, both on and off the pitch.

Ronan Curtis has turned down Pompey's offer of a new contract as he focuses on injury rehabilitation. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

So perhaps it was fitting that, with characteristic heart on his sleeve, he should confide in the Fratton faithful the emotional reasons for rejecting a fresh contract.

Over four Tweets, delivered with grace and dignity, he referred to ‘heavily reduced terms that I simply won’t be able to support my young family with for 12 months’.

He talked of ‘our decisions have to be based on supporting our family’ and how he didn’t ‘expect or feel entitled to be offered a new deal’.

While mentioning: ‘I will stay at the club without a contract and without a salary whilst I finish my recovery programme.’

What isn’t immediately clear is whether this is now the end of his Pompey career, an agonising admission he is not yet ready to declare.

Instead Curtis wants to focus solely on a rehabilitation which is progressing so encouragingly that he could conceivably return to the grass in September.

Once that landmark has been safely negotiated, then will be the time to assess all his options, with renewed optimism and a heartened outlook.

Whether that involves somehow still managing to remain at Pompey or finding employment elsewhere is difficult to accurately predict at this stage.

John Mousinho is a vocal admirer of his talents and drove the decision to offer fresh terms, while the head coach’s ongoing moral support has genuinely touched the former Derry man.

In the meantime, Curtis will continue being a regular presence at Pompey’s training ground, working on his fitness under the tutelage of medical staff as the club honours its pledge to look after him despite the impending contract expiry.

Ever the straight talker – we know precisely where Ronan Curtis stands on his Pompey future.