Striker makes instant impact after exit on positive day of League One results for Portsmouth with Sunderland, Oxford United, Ipswich Town and MK Dons in action

Harrison completed his move to Lancashire today and went straight into the starting line-up against Doncaster.

And the 27-year-old savoured the occasion by poking home the only goal of the game five minutes after the restart at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The win sees the Cod Army pull three points clear of the League One drop zone with Doncaster rooted to the foot of the table.

Elsewhere, results broadly went for Pompey as the gap to the play-offs remained six points for Danny Cowley’s men.

Oxford United failed to put any further distance between them and the Blues, as they fell to a 2-0 loss at Lincoln City.

Next weekend’s opponents, MK Dons, were held to a 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley, with the home side reduced to 10 men for much of the game after Liam Coyle’s first-half dismissal.

Pompey old boy Conor Chaplin was on the mark for Ipswich Town, as he helped close the gap on his old side to two points with a 4-0 romp at Gillingham.

Ellis Harrison

In the division’s early kick-off, Sunderland missed out on the chance to go top after a dramatic 3-3 draw at Wycombe.

Ross Stewart looked to have won it for the Black Cats as he put his side 3-2 up in the third minute of stoppage time.

But there was a twist in the tale at Adams Park as Joe Jacobson levelled for his side in the eighth minute of time added on.

In League One’s other game today, Cheltenham and Burton played out a 1-1 draw at Whaddon Road.

