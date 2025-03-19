2 . Liam Vincent

Following his Fratton Park release, the left-sided player returned to Tonbridge Angels in July 2024, the club he previously served on loan. Since then he has proven to be over the injury issues which blighted his time with Pompey, making 24 appearances and scoring six times for the non-leaguers. Featuring at left wing-back, the 22-year-old initially rattled in six goals in his opening 11 matches, of which three were penalties. However, they have dried up since. Nonetheless, Vincent remains an important part of the Angels’ side and was in their starting XI for the last-gasp Kent Senior Cup defeat to Ebbsfleet on Tuesday night. On the league front, Tonbridge are currently placed 11th in National South. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages