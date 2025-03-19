Leading the 2023-24 table for all but one week since September, John Mousinho’s men were crowned champions with two games to spare during an emotional Fratton Park evening.
However, following memorable celebrations on Southsea Common in May, the Blues released 11 of their title heroes, whose deals were expiring.
Some were controversial decisions, some were expected – and here’s what has happened to them all since...
1. Joe Rafferty
Like Sean Raggett, Rafferty suffered an injury-hit start to his Rotherham career, after suffering a groin problem following two appearances. The issue kept him out for six weeks, although ever since the Scouser returned in September, he’s been a regular at right-back for Steve Evans’ side. Overall, he has totalled 35 appearances, with all but one starts, although recently missed two matches following a virus which saw him drop five kilograms in weight. Successive promotions look beyond Rafferty, however, with the Millers presently placed 14th in League One - 16 points short of the play-offs. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Liam Vincent
Following his Fratton Park release, the left-sided player returned to Tonbridge Angels in July 2024, the club he previously served on loan. Since then he has proven to be over the injury issues which blighted his time with Pompey, making 24 appearances and scoring six times for the non-leaguers. Featuring at left wing-back, the 22-year-old initially rattled in six goals in his opening 11 matches, of which three were penalties. However, they have dried up since. Nonetheless, Vincent remains an important part of the Angels’ side and was in their starting XI for the last-gasp Kent Senior Cup defeat to Ebbsfleet on Tuesday night. On the league front, Tonbridge are currently placed 11th in National South. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Matt Macey
The goalkeeper’s second spell at Fratton Park didn’t yield any appearances, nonetheless he has found regular football since leaving. He became Danny Cowley’s first signing of the summer at Colchester after penning a two-year deal with the League Two club in May 2024. The former Arsenal stopper has since racked up 42 appearances, helping transform them from relegation candidates to promotion challenges. Since January, Colchester are undefeated in 12 matches, with five successive wins, to lift themselves into seventh place - and the final play-off spot. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Lee Evans
Evans joined Pompey in March 2024 in search of first-team football after undergoing medial ligament reconstruction on his right knee - and subsequently made four appearances. That handed the former Ipswich man his third League One title, yet there was no contract extension and instead he joined Blackpool in July on a two-year deal. The 30-year-old has featured regularly in the Tangerines’ starting XI this season, with 36 appearances and four goals proving he is well and truly over those injury issues. However, Blackpool are currently 11th in League One - 10 points adrift of the play-offs - representing a disappointing campaign for Steve Bruce’s men. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.