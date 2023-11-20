The week beings with news from Lincoln City, Oxford United and Peterborough United ahead of the League One's return.

Michael Skubala joined Lincoln City from Leeds United (Image: Getty Images)

The dawn of a new week on the south coast means that Portsmouth fans will feel the return of club football is just around the corner.

After a weekend without Pompey action, John Mousinho's side are now looking ahead to the coming Saturday and the visit of Blackpool to try and continue their League One promotion endeavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's your Monday morning round-up from around the third division clubs.

Peterborough United star most-wanted in Championship

Peterborough United talisman Kwame Poku has turned heads from a number of Championship clubs, including Sunderland and Ipswich Town, after a dazzling run of form recently.

That's according to TEAMtalk, with the outlet also naming West Brom, Millwall, Stoke and Bristol City as potential suitors for the 22-year-old, who has five goals and four assists in his last seven matches.

Poku is Posh's joint top-scorer this season having signed for the side in the summer of 2021 from League Two club Colchester for an undisclosed fee.

How Lincoln City could benefit from new Leeds United link

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincoln City could benefit from the appointment of Michael Skubala not only tactically, but in the transfer market as well, thanks to his Leeds United connections.

The 41-year-old was announced as head coach last week as he left his post as Leeds United under-21 coach. Skubala had excelled in the role, bringing through the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto, as well as working as first team assistant under Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia.

Michael Skubala joined Lincoln City from Leeds United (Image: Getty Images)

Football League World claims that it would make sense for a relationship between the two clubs to form with Lincoln City potentially benefitting from loan moves for rising stars Darko Gyabi, Mateo Joseph and Lewis Bate, who have been blooded into the first team but still lack minutes for their development.

Oxford United had to cough up release clause fee for new boss

Oxford United had to activate a release clause in the contract of new manager Des Buckingham to bring him to the Kassam Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club's chief executive Tim Williams has opened up on the details of the deal, but refused to tell the Witney Gazette just how much was paid to Mumbai City for Buckingham's services. The 38-year-old replaces Liam Manning after the former manager was snapped up by Bristol City after a short stint in Oxford.

Speaking about the deal, Williams praised Mumbai City. He said: "The one thing I do want to make sure that we do state is just how professional Mumbai were in dealing with this and dealing with Des’ departure, and how courteous and cordial they were.