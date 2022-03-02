Donald is in the midst of an ownership saga at the Stadium of Light after it was reported that he still held a majority stake in the Black Cats.

In February 2021, the 47-year-old stepped back from his duties at Sunderland with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus supposedly taking over the Wearsiders.

But last month, it had been revealed that the Madrox group consisting of Donald, Juan Satori and Charlie Methven still had split control, having a shared 59% majority.

Following the news, Louis-Dreyfus admitted he only held a 41% minority, news which infuriated the Sunderland faithful.

But the ownership saga has taken a new swing with the former Black Cats chairman revealing he would be open to rejoining Eastleigh – with former Pompey favourite Lee Bradbury recently arriving as manager.

Donald was chairman at the Spitfires for seven years before taking over at Sunderland, and in an interview with BBC Radio Solent, believes a return up the M27 could be on the cards should the Sunderland situation be resolved

He said: ‘It was a difficult decision to leave (Eastleigh) but it was a huge opportunity.

‘What I have to say is that it’s (Sunderland) the greatest football club that I’ve seen.

‘It’s just a fantastic place, and, as soon as I went up there and you met the people and saw the passion, it was impossible not to try and go and play my part in the revival.

‘That chapter is now done, I left a lot of friends behind at Eastleigh and it was never a finished project at the time.

‘If I can organise myself and Sunderland in a way that works for everybody and frees me up to go back to Eastleigh and finish the job that I started all those years ago, then I think that would be a wonderful way to get my football fix.

‘I’ve got to sort the Sunderland situation out and make sure that whatever I do there is right for the club.

‘There is no doubt that Eastleigh is unfinished business, but I need to do everything in the right order.

‘Eastleigh is miles ahead of any other club emotionally for me, so it’s just about watching this space.’

