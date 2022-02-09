All is quiet at Pompey so far as they prepare to face relegation-threatened Doncaster on the weekend.

However, some of the Blues’ biggest rivals are in the midst of all the gossip.

Here’s all the latest talk from across the third tier.

Sunderland reach agreement for Johnson replacement

The Black Cats have reportedly zeroed in on their replacement for Lee Johnson after reaching an agreement with former Norwich boss Alex Neil.

The ex-Canaries boss has had spells at Hamilton Academical with his most recent spell coming at Preston where he was sacked last year.

Sunderland’s approach has emerged after Roy Keane, who was the strong favourite for the job, turned down the Mackems' offer following two interviews.

It is also believed that the Black Cats had opened talks with former Parma boss Enzo Maresca and ex-Hull City manager Grant McCann but it appears Neil is now closing in on a return to management after 11 months away.

The north east outfit sacked Lee Johnson 12 days ago following a 6-0 thrashing by Bolton, despite sitting third in League One.

They have since lost against Doncaster and Cheltenham and now sit fourth in the table.

Plymouth boss’ £27m joke

Plymouth have tabled a fresh new deal for star midfielder Panutche Camara.

Camara has impressed in 35 appearances for the Pilgrims this season, prompting interest from Barnsley and Burnley.

That fine form saw the 24-year-old play in all three of Guinea-Bissau’s Africa Cup of Nations group stage games last month.

Now Argyle are looking to tie down the midfielder for at least another year, with boss Steven Schumacher jokingly revealing how much it would take to prise Camara away from Home Park.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, he said ‘We have offered him a new deal, so the ball is in his court. It's an improved deal. I don't know exactly where it's at now with his agent, where the talks are at.

‘We want him to stay because he's one of our main players but there is no major rush on it because he will be here next year anyway unless someone comes and gives us £27 million.’

Rotherham handed striker woe

Rotherham have been dealt a blow after on-loan Sunderland striker Will Grigg was ruled out for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old arrived at the New York Stadium in the summer on a season-long loan and has made 28 appearances in all competitions to date.

Grigg went off during the Millers’ 1-0 triumph at Wimbledon on Tuesday and believes the injury is a massive blow to the team.

He said: ‘Griggy coming off injured is a big blow. I think he is the glue to the team really.

‘His link-up play is really good and he works well with Smudge (Michael Smith).

‘Unfortunately, he’s going to be out for a long period of time, so that isn’t good news.’