Danny Cowley’s men travelled to Morecambe knowing anything but a win, as well as results elsewhere going their way, would keep their ever-fading top six dreams alive.

The draw leaves the Blues ninth in League One on 67 points with three games remaining and now can’t catch the top six after Sunderland and Wycombe picked up points on the road.

The Black Cats made the long journey to Devon and saw out a goalless draw against play-off rivals Plymouth.

Argyle created the better of the opportunities but Alex Neil’s resilient men held onto a vital point as they move up to sixth in League One, one point above Sheffield Wednesday in seventh.

Wycombe also picked up a point on their travels but slipped up in their game against struggling AFC Wimbledon.

The Wombles took a shock lead after 21 minutes with Jack Rudoni netting the opener for the hosts before Adebayo Akinfenwa levelled proceedings in the 80th minute at Plough Lane.

Points for Sunderland and Wycombe condemn Pompey to a sixth straight season in League One.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side move up to fifth with the draw but will be looking over their shoulders with Sheffield Wednesday one point behind with two games in hand on the Chairboys.

Doncaster’s time in League One appears to have all but come to an end despite a 3-3 thriller at Shrewsbury.

Rovers found themselves 3-0 down before half-time but an inspired second half showing saw Gary McSheffery’s side claw back the three goal deficit completing the comeback in the 94th minute through Kyle Knoyle.

The Wombles and the Reds would’ve had one eye on proceedings at Preisfield as a goalless draw between Gillingham and Fleetwood kept both sides hopes of survival alive.

The stalemate maintains the Gills’ position, sitting 20th in the table on 40 points, while the Cods stay 21st one point and one game behind Neil Harris’ side.

Elsewhere in League One, Lincoln bounced back from their 3-2 defeat to Pompey on Friday to see off Cheltenham at Sincil Bank.