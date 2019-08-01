Pompey fans are ‘buzzing’ following the signing of John Marquis from Doncaster Rovers.

The striker has agreed a three-year deal at Fratton Park, with the Blues having a club option for another 12 months.

The fee is in excess of £1m for the 27-year-old, who scored 67 goals in 153 appearances for Donny.

However, that figure could rise to nearly £2m with add-ons.

Marquis – the Blues’ eighth signing this summer – will go straight into Kenny Jackett's side for Saturday’s League One opener against Shrewsbury.

And the prospect of him leading the line for Pompey ahead of their latest promotion push is something that's getting the Fratton faithful excited ahead of the new campaign.

Here's a selection of the views shared with us on our Facebook page:

Alan Childs: Well done KJ. We have got ourselves a proven 20 goals a season man (2 of the past 3), so the "goals for" column this season should be even better than last. It's going to give a few selection problems too. Roll on Saturday.

David Pope: Great signing. A proven goal scorer that you hate when he’s playing against you but love to have on your side.

Dave Downworth: Great at last a proven goal scorer. Pitman sitting behind him feeding him he will hit 20-plus. Great work Pompey.

Jason Butcher: Superb statement of intent by the club. Even if/when Lowe goes, we’ll still be a million up!! Buzzing.

Barrie Jenkins: Good bit of business, swift indeed. Good intent by the owners in backing KJ. Welcome JM work hard and the goals will surely come.

Kev Budd: Great signing. Makes us stronger and weakens a rival.

Ryan Boare: Proper chuffed with this!!!! We’re on our way, on our way!!!

Steve Barter: Proven... always caused Pompey problems when we up against him.

Luke Prior: Best signing of the summer, rather have Marquis if between him and Lowe.

We have some serious firepower now, very tough for anyone to hold down a place in the front 4. Bring it on league one!!

Adrian Gough: I think now we have signed Marquis most people really aren’t bothered about Lowe leaving. IMO he is far better a player to have than Lowe.

