News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time

Surprise Huddersfield decision taken on huge Portsmouth admirer and former Sheffield United and Cardiff boss Neil Warnock

Pompey enthusiast Neil Warnock is set to leave Championship Huddersfield.
By Mark McMahon
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 74-year-old will depart the Terriers after their game against Stoke on Wednesday night as the John Smith’s Stadium outfit are ‘ready to make a longer-term managerial appointment’.

Warnock came out of retirement in February to help steer Huddersfield away from the real threat of relegation and League One football last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His appointment was initially until the end of the 2022-23 campaign but was offered a new one-year deal in the summer.

Most Popular

The club are currently 17th in the table following three league defeats in their opening six games. However, Huddersfield have won their past two games under Warnock – against Rotherham and West Brom respectively.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the much-travelled former Sheffield United and Cardiff boss said he is not retiring, while his departure is not down to health reasons.

Warnock has been linked with a move to Pompey numerous times during his 40-plus-year managerial career. Back in January -and before John Mousinho was appointed – he told The News that he was interested in replacing Danny Cowley in the Fratton Park hot seat on a short-term basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He saw it as the ideal opportunity to take charge of club he had held in high esteem for many years.

Neil Warnock is set to leave Championship HuddersfieldNeil Warnock is set to leave Championship Huddersfield
Neil Warnock is set to leave Championship Huddersfield

Warnock said: ‘It’s a fabulous club. When I was a visiting manager, I used to get up and shout instructions and the fans behind drowned me out. I couldn’t shout a flipping thing!

‘There are a couple of clubs I wish I had the chance to manage and that was one of them. I’ve always got on well with the fans there.

‘Sometimes I think a short-term appointment at clubs enables them to just take their time and get the right man in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘That’s the only thing for me. I couldn’t do it for 2-3 years anyhow, but it depends if they are in a rush and they want to bring somebody in straight away.

‘You never know, do you, but I’ve not had any contact with anybody.

‘I’ve had offers (from other clubs) over the last few months, but didn’t want to do anything over Christmas. I thought I would see what crops up and if there’s anything interesting. Pompey’s a lovely club, though.’

Warnock revealed he almost got the Blues job on several occasions, coming closest in December 2005.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following Alain Perrin’s dismissal, Milan Mandaric was seeking somebody to keep relegation-threatened Pompey in the Premier League.

However, the move fell through, with Mandaric instead turning to Harry Redknapp.

He added: ‘Well I got the job. I was ill actually and I could tell Peter Storrie never really wanted me.

‘I got on really well with Milan Mandaric, he wanted me and I wanted to come, but Peter would always put obstacles in the way. I wasn’t very well at that time, so also couldn't come down to meet them.

‘In the end Peter, wanted to work with Harry and put obstacles in my way.

‘Milan wanted me to come and knew what I thought about the club. I nearly managed Pompey a couple of times.’

Related topics:Neil WarnockHuddersfieldPompeyPortsmouthSheffield UnitedCardiff