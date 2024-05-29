Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His Pompey stay was one of unfulfilled promise as he showed flashes of the undoubted quality he was known to possess.

And it led to his mentality being questioned, along with an injury record which was stalling a career full of promise.

But former Blues midfielder Jay Mingi has now earned himself a move to League Two’s big-spending champions, picking up a three-year deal at Stockport County in the process.

And that means a cash boost for Pompey, who earn a sell-on fee as part of the terms of the move which sees the 23-year-old leave Colchester.

It was as a midfielder Mingi operated in his two years at Fratton Park, as the former West Ham youngster arrived from Charlton after a successful trial three years ago.

But it may well be as a defender the Londoner goes on to make a name for himself in the game, following his move to Dave Challinor’s men who’ve spent handily to help secure success.

Mingi spent the first half of the season in the midfield role Pompey fans saw him operate in, but it was after a switch to the middle of defence and then right-back he helped Danny Cowley’s side pick up the results which secured their place in the Football League.

It was as a central defender he caught the eye against Stockport in April, with a move accelerating from there.

It was former Blues first-team coach, Simon Bassey, who asked questions of Mingi earlier this year, suggesting his career wasn’t fulfilling its potential.

Now, however, it could be set for lift-off as he joins a club with aims of continuing their progress on their return to the second tier.

Mingi is looking forward to being a part of that journey, wherever he’s utilised.

He said: ‘It feels amazing and it’s a project I’m looking forward to.

‘We played you lot (Stockport) towards the end of the season and I had a really good game there (as a defender), and from then I knew the interest was there.

‘I think it was one of those ones (at Colchester) where the team was in a struggling state and needed everyone to step up. That gave me the platform to show myself.

‘I really enjoyed (the switch in position) more than I thought I would, because midfield you kind of get all the glory. It’s a different position and I was kind of learning on the go. I learned a lot there and had fun, so it was good.

‘I’m an all-rounder who can play anywhere and do pretty much everything, I’m comfortable anywhere.

‘I’m someone who really wants to learn and improve myself daily, so I feel that this is the right manager to help me do that.