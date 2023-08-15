The fan group, who were formed earlier this year amid frustration with the club’s direction and ambition under owners Tornante, also reiterated their request for a meeting with the Blues hierarchy as they believe their concerns remain ‘valid’.

Ahead of that they outlined three areas of concern that they believe warrant answers – namely the club’s plan to increase capacity at Fratton Park; the owners’ proposals to make the academy fundamental to the club’s success; and aims for providing a sustainable playing budget that enables promotion from League One.

Now, after Eisner labelled certain criticism of Tornante’s ownership model ‘childish and ridiculous’, PFC Coalition have responded.

A statement issued to The New reads: ‘We are surprised and disappointed at Michael Eisner's comments. We’re just loyal fans who want the best for the club.

‘We’ve asked multiple times for a face-to-face meeting with him, Eric (Eisner) and/or Andrew Cullen to discuss our concerns, with our identities known, but we were refused.

‘Our only request was the discussion be minuted, to be signed off by all parties, so fans could read the entire conversation.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner walks around Fratton Park prior to the season-opening game against Bristol Rovers

‘We believe our concerns about Michael keeping his promises and demonstrating long-term ambition for the club are valid.

‘We’ll respond on those issues, including the dispute with Network Rail, in due course - but much more important is three points versus Exeter this week, not an owner picking a fight with loyal fans.

‘In the meantime, we reiterate our request to meet with the club.’

Speaking on his latest visit to Fratton Park last week, Eisner said he was unmoved by the majority of those criticising his Pompey ownership.

The American believes he’s made good on pledges he offered before buying the club in 2017.

Eisner also feels the majority of the club’s fanbase is happy with the direction the club’s headed under his stewardship.

He said: ‘It all depends on where the criticism is coming from. If the criticism is coming from Andy (Cullen) or John (Mousinho), I take it very seriously.

‘If the criticism is coming from a bunch of people who won’t even announce who they are, they won’t even put their names against the criticism, I ignore it. It’s childish and ridiculous.

‘There are always a group of dissidents, who are critical on everything that happens.

‘Every once in a while there may be something, where I will say is this person right or wrong? But we have found the majority of our fans are just very positive.

‘When I walk around, because of the ownership, people know who I am. I go for dinner and people come up to me all the time and thank me for my commitment.

‘If the criticism is correct, it will probably be in line with our own criticism.

‘Eric (Eisner) knows everyone and reads every criticism.

‘I read everything The News writes and I read some of the stuff on social media.